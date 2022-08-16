Kevin Durant’s eye-opening take on how his Nets trade demand could impact future lockout

On the court, you know exactly what you are going to get from Kevin Durant. He’s a superstar in every sense of the word who’s more than capable of a leading his team to a victory. He is arguably the best player in the game entering the 2022-2023 season. But off the court, there is much more unpredictability. As of now, KD’s future is extremely unclear. He requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets but that has yet to come to fruition.

As a result, a number of various rumors have made their way onto social media. Some have suggested Kevin Durant will hold out until he’s traded. Others even said Durant may consider retirement if the Nets don’t trade him. However, Durant quickly denied the retirement rumors.

Kevin Durant also addressed rumors of a lockout, via his Twitter.

“Fans and media want a lockout but I don’t see one happening, Sh*t going too well but who really knows right?”

Nobody in the league wants an NBA lockout. The odds of one happening are slim, but Durant leaves the door open for a lockout conversation. But he also says that he doesn’t see one happening.

There is a better chance of him simply holding out until a trade is completed.

Kevin Durant continues to be extremely active on Twitter. He’s reacted to almost every rumor on his social media account. If he does hold out of Nets training camp, we can expect him to directly address his decision on Twitter. But there is the possibility of a trade occurring sooner rather than later as well.