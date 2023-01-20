Kevin Durant responded positively to a tweet by NBA analyst Stan Van Gundy — and Van Gundy did not even realize the Brooklyn Nets superstar was agreeing with him.

Van Gundy, in Boston Thursday night to provide the color on the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics, had tweeted that he couldn’t understand why players had a difficult time playing back-to-back game even though all issues related to player conditioning — including medical treatment and training had improved quite a bit through the years.

Durant responded with a tweet of his own, indicating that Van Gundy was “spitting.” Van Gundy took that to mean that Durant didn’t like what he was saying and that Durant must have thought he was criticizing players.

The analyst then basically reiterated what he was saying, and he didn’t want to offend Durant or any other player.

Durant then explained through another tweet that he was “agreeing with Stan.”

The problem was that Van Gundy didn’t understand that spitting meant saying the truth. He was clearly relieved to learn that’s what Durant meant, and he was able to laugh at himself for his part in the exchange.

It was a good moment for both men, as both had a great moment of communication and both did it in a humorous style.

Van Gundy, a former NBA coach, is one of the most astute analysts in the game and often sees things from the perspective of both the players and the coaches. His fair-mindedness may be one of the reasons Kevin Durant chose to spit out his opinion.