Kevin Durant’s true feelings on Ben Simmons’ debacle start to Nets season

Ben Simmons has dealt with injury issues early in the Brooklyn Nets’ season. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons has frustrated Kevin Durant and others on the team for a number of reasons.

“Ben Simmons has been a source of frustration for Kevin Durant, for others on the Nets so far, because he’s been unable to stay on the floor, but prior to that, he has shown that he’s a long way away from being back to an impactful player,” Wojnarowski said.

Wojnarowski later said that Ben Simmons has not shown any signs of the player he once was. The Nets believed that their trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons would become a force in the NBA. But it clearly hasn’t panned out.

Brooklyn’s front office does not deserve all of the blame, as the Nets have felt more like a reality TV show than a basketball team at times over the past year. The latest Kyrie Irving suspension combined with Simmons’ injuries have Kevin Durant likely considering all of his options. If the Nets’ can’t pull together as the season rolls on, KD could be traded. The same can be said for Kyrie Irving and/or Ben Simmons.

If Kevin Durant is already frustrated this early into the season, it would seem inevitable that change is soon to come. Brooklyn is currently 2-6 on the season and desperately trying to find a winning formula while dealing with plenty of outside noise.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for this Brooklyn team.