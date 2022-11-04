Kyrie Irving was recently suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for a minimum of five games after he doubled down on his refusal to apologize for tweeting out a link to a documentary spewing anti-Semitic propaganda earlier tonight.

However, it seems as if the much-maligned point guard has already reflected upon the gravity of his actions. Irving, posting on his official Instagram account, has backtracked on his initial refusal to give an unequivocal apology. Irving said that he is “deeply sorry” to have caused the Jewish community pain.

“I posted a documentary that contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion, and I take full accountability and responsibility for my actions,” Irving wrote.

Kyrie Irving’s full post can be read in the Tweet below:

Kyrie Irving apologizes in an Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/KULFKCN34e — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) November 4, 2022

Irving has drawn plenty of criticisms over the past week or so. NBA legends such as Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Charles Barkley have chastised the 30-year old point guard’s questionable behavior when asked by the media in recent days what he thought about the entire ordeal. Even commissioner Adam Silver was frustrated with Irving’s initial stubbornness.

In addition, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt, put Irving on blast after his debacle of a press conference earlier today, which led to the ADL’s refusal to accept the Nets guard’s $500,000 donation after Irving’s camp tried to make amends.

However, it seems as if no party was more harsh on Kyrie Irving than the Nets franchise itself. In their statement announcing Irving’s suspension earlier today, the Nets said that the 2016 NBA champion was “unfit” to represent the franchise and that his conduct is unbecoming of someone associated with the organization. Thus, it remains to be seen whether the Nets welcome Irving back on the court with open arms after he serves his suspension.

But with the polarizing star taking a much-needed step to rectify the situation, perhaps Irving could fulfill the necessary “remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct” sooner than later.