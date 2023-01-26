It’s a well-known fact that Philadelphia 76ers fans are some of the most passionate supporters in all of sports. Kyrie Irving was given a stark reminder of this notion on Wednesday as the Sixers hosted the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center.

At one point in the game, Kyrie was seen exchanging words with a Sixers fan that was sitting courtside. Based on the video below, it is clear that the unruly fan was not backing down:

Kyrie Irving and this 76ers fan getting into it during this inbound play 🍿pic.twitter.com/xGiLBr2kMg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 26, 2023

It is unclear what the fan said to Irving to get on his nerve. However, what cannot be denied is that Kyrie wasn’t happy with the fan and he just had to let him know about it. The Sixers supporter seemed to have gotten even more fired up by the fact that Irving gave him the time of day. The fan continued to egg the Nets star on — much to the delight of the other supporters that were in the proximity of the brief shouting match.

Kyrie knows that he should be better than this. Fans will do whatever they can to distract him from the game, and he mustn’t let his emotions get the better of him. After all, there’s no better way to respond to these hecklers than by defeating their team on the basketball court.

Perhaps Kyrie Irving was feeling a bit aggrieved by how the Sixers fan welcomed Ben Simmons back to Philly. The former Rookie of the Year was savagely booed by the home fans, which at this point, isn’t at all surprising.