Kyrie Irving’s stern message to Celtics after embarrassing sweep in 2022 playoffs

The Brooklyn Nets are back in business after Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving decided to run it back for 2022-23. That’s good news after they were swept in four straight games by the Boston Celtics in last season’s playoffs. For Kyrie, he plans to use the disappointment of a first-round exit as motivation to make a deep run in the upcoming campaign.

Via ClutchPoints:

“We got 4-0’d… It was meant to happen like that. Motivation bro. We ended that humbling experience, especially going against the Celtics. We’re gonna see them again.”

Kyrie Irving is predicting the Nets will see the Celtics again at some point on the big stage. He also expressed excitement to see the likes of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the NBA Finals, two players he “watched grow up” in Boston during his time with the organization.

The C’s are a favorite to come out of the East, but it won’t be easy. The Bucks, Cavaliers, Heat, 76ers, and Nets are all potential contenders, too. For Brooklyn, there is a ton of optimism for what they can accomplish. We’ve yet to see Kyrie Irving and KD play a full season together. If the star duo is able to stay healthy and build more chemistry, it could be scary hours.

The pieces are in place around them too in Ben Simmons, TJ Warren, Royce O’Neale, and Seth Curry, among others. At this point, it’s hard to know what to expect from Simmons after a full year off but the one thing he will do is make the Nets better defensively.

An interesting season lies ahead for Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn.