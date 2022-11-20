Published November 20, 2022

After serving his suspension following the film fiasco that rocked the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving is expected to make his return.

The mercurial superstar sent out a message to all his supporters ahead of his anticipated comeback on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

“To All of you that are standing next to me on this Journey I want to say thank you, I love you, and I honor your fearlessness and bravery. You motivate me more than you know. Now, Let’s build and celebrate one another Hélà,” said Kyrie Irving on Twitter.

Irving certainly sounds grateful to be back after going through the laundry list of prerequisites necessary for him to be reinstated back into the lineup. Given his history of going against the grain in the past, it’s somewhat surprising to see him accommodate all that was asked of him without much complaint.

Kevin Durant and the Nets have more than managed without Kyrie in the lineup. Irving’s last contest was nearly three weeks ago in a loss against the Chicago Bulls that dropped them to 2-6. The team has gone 5-3 in his absence and has slowly crept back toward a .500 record.

That’s not to say that the team is better without Irving. The 7-time All-Star was putting up almost 27 points per game on an efficient 45.3 percent from the field in his eight games before getting dealt the suspension. Durant would certainly welcome the help on offense given that he’s been forced to average over 30 points per game thus far, which would be the most he’s averaged since his MVP season all the way back in 2014.