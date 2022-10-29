After Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving made headlines on Friday over his promotion and support of an antisemitic film and book, the NBA issued a statement condemning the spread of hate speech and similar ideas within the league.

While the NBA’s statement didn’t mention Irving and what he said, it made sure to emphasize that “antisemitic” words and ideas are “unacceptable” and contradicts the values they want to promote.

“Hate speech of any kind is unacceptable and runs counter to the NBA’s values of equality, inclusion and respect. We believe we all have a role to play in ensuring such words or ideas, including antisemetic ones, are challenged and refuted and we will continue working with all members of the NBA community to ensure that everyone understands the impact of their words and actions,” the league said, per NBA Communications.

Kyrie Irving found himself in hot water after sharing on social media a link to the 2018 film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.” The film is based on a book of the same name. Unfortunately, the said film and book have been largely criticized for its antisemitic themes, with a Rolling Stone article explaining further the problem with it:

Both suggest Hebrews to Negroes espouse ideas in line with more extreme factions of the Black Hebrew Israelites, which have a long history of misogyny, homophobia, xenophobia, Islamophobia, and especially antisemitism.

Irving, for his part, has since responded to all the hate and backlash he is getting over his promotion of the film. He emphasized that the antisemitic label on him is “not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth” that he lives in. He shared that he embraces and wants to “learn from all walks of life and religions.”

It remains to be seen if there will be some sort of punishment or disciplinary action towards Irving, though it is clear the Nets are not letting it become a distraction to what has already been a tough start to their season.