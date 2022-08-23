NBA Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant rescinding trade request from Nets

After what seemed like an eternity, it was announced on Tuesday that Kevin Durant will be staying in Brooklyn with the Nets. Joe Tsai, Sean Marks, and Steve Nash all met with Durant to discuss the future of the Nets. The meeting reportedly led to them agreeing to “move forward with their partnership,” per Shams Charania.

The announcement came as a surprise to many. Kevin Durant’s name had been linked to a number of different teams in trade rumors. There was no shortage of reactions to the news on Twitter.

The general consensus is that people are feeling rather underwhelmed by the news. Almost everyone was expecting a major trade announcement any day now.

Reports originally stated that both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were likely to leave Brooklyn. Both Nets superstars were reportedly looking for a change of scenery.

But Kyrie Irving ultimately ended up staying put in Brooklyn. That is when all eyes shifted to Durant. However, Durant reportedly had a problem with coach Steve Nash and was still looking to be traded. But the Nets continued to stand firm on keeping KD in the mix.

This led to reports of Kevin Durant potentially holding out of Nets training camp and the preseason. And when that report came to fruition, a trade seemed inevitable.

But the Nets made every effort to keep Durant on the team which included this meeting. And it was the meeting that seemingly solved all of the issues. The Nets front office and coaching staff deserves plenty of credit for doing all they could to keep Kevin Durant in Brooklyn.

