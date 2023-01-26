Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton has shown significant improvement over the course of this season, but there are a few who aren’t so impressed. Count Philadelphia 76ers forward Montrezl Harrell as one of those people who aren’t ready to count Claxton as a threat just yet.

When Harrell was asked about Claxton’s impact on Brooklyn, ahead of the Nets-76ers matchup Wednesday night in Philly, he basically said they aren’t looking at the Nets big man as a worry to their defense.

In response, Nic Claxton, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post via Twitter, called out Harrell’s credentials.

Nic Claxton on Montrezl Harrell comments: “I just want to know what he’s doing this year, what his resume is? It definitely adds a little fuel to the fire.” #nets#sixers#76ers — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) January 25, 2023

After hearing what Harrell said, one could understand why Claxton clapped back the way he did.

“You’re talking about a guy (Claxton) who steps up, but at the same time, Kyrie (Irving) is the head of that snake.” Harrell said after the Sixers’ shootaround Wednesday. “If Kevin Durant was there, it would be those two. It’s good that he’s playing well and stuff like that. Cool. But he’s not the focal point of our defense. (He’s not) who we’re trying to take away.”

For the season, Claxton is averaging career highs in points (12.7), rebounds (8.7) and blocks (2.7) per game. On a team that can use an anchor on defense, he has become that guy to protect the rim. In the absence of Durant, Claxton has stepped up the production on offense, scoring 20 points or more in Brooklyn’s last three games.

Harrell doesn’t seem too concerned, but Claxton has declared himself on the hunt for respect. It should be interesting if they get on the court against each other during Wednesday’s game.