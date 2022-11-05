It wasn’t just the Brooklyn Nets who suspended Kyrie Irving over his antisemitic scandal. On Friday, Nike announced that it was cutting ties with the embattled point guard and that they will no longer release his upcoming Kyrie 8 sneaker.

NBA big man Ener Freedom was all for it. The outspoken center came out to say that he supports Nike’s decision to suspend its professional relationship with the Nets superstar. However, Freedom also saw this as an opportunity to once again speak his truths against the sportswear giant:

“I support @nike suspending its relationship with Kyrie Irving

“#Nike pretends to care about human rights, but they don’t give a damn about the millions of Muslims being persecuted & slaughtered in #China

“DOES THE MUSLIM GENOCIDE NOT FIT YOUR FINANCIAL AGENDA?

“#Nike is a disgrace!” Freedom wrote in his caption.

Freedom, who himself is a Muslim, has been a staunch critic of Nike. The 30-year-old has, on several occasions, called out the sportswear brand for supposedly practicing child labor and also supporting the Uyghur genocide in China.

This also isn’t the first time the controversial big man spoken out regarding Kyrie Irving’s situation. Freedom also branded Nets team owner Joe Tsai as a hypocrite over his decision to suspend Irving while his company also allegedly had a hand in the killing of Uyghur Muslims in China.

For his part, it is worth noting that Kyrie Irving has already apologized to the Jewish community for promoting a antisemitic movie on Twitter. You have to ask, though: was his effort too little too late?