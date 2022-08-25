Ben Simmons had a rough year in 2021-22, starting from his trade saga with the Philadelphia 76ers that eventually resulted to his move to the Brooklyn Nets. While there are uncertainties about his future, especially after missing the past year due to injury, Shaquille O’Neal still believes in him.

In an interview with Sunrise in his return to Australia, Shaq shared his thoughts on the troubled Aussie star and reiterated his belief that Simmons “has a lot of potential.” However, the challenge for him is not unleashing that abilities of his, but rather overcoming the personal issues he has.

“He has a lot of potential. He’s had a lot of personal problems, Ben doesn’t talk a lot, so nobody really knows what’s going on with him, but I wish him well, and I wish he could fight through what he’s going through and get to that next level,” O’Neal said.

While Shaquille O’Neal didn’t go into detail about Ben Simmons’ problems, it’s easy to see where he’s coming from. The three-time All-Star was largely criticized for his refusal to play for the Sixers again following their controversial playoff run in 2021. Many have questioned his attitude, which was only further fueled when he was unable to suit up for the Nets after he was traded due to injury.

Simmons cited mental health concerns for not playing with the Sixers, and his absence with the Nets was later proven to be a legitimate back injury that even needed surgery.

Simmons is expected to return to full health in 2022-23, and there are massive expectation on him as he finally pairs up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Sure enough, Shaquille O’Neal will also have his eyes on Simmons in his NBA comeback.