‘Sounds like Kobe numbers’: Kyrie Irving shouts out Lakers icon after dominating Raptors

Kyrie Irving couldn’t help but remember Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant after he dropped 30 points on 11-of-24 shooting in the Brooklyn Nets’ victory against the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

When his stat line was revealed to him during his postgame interview, Irving took notice of his 11-of-24 mark and emphasized it was his and Kobe’s number. It was by accident for sure, which is why it sounded so much better for Kyrie.

“Sounds like Kobe numbers and Kyrie numbers right there. 11/24 for a good night,” Kyrie said with a smile on his face, obviously proud of the accomplishment and the Kobe connection, via NBA TV.

Kyrie Irving did channel his inner Black Mamba in a performance that would have made the late Kobe Bryant proud. He finished with 30 points on top of seven assists to lead the Nets to the 109-105 win. It’s their first win of the season after getting obliterated by the New Orleans Pelicans in their season opener.

The Nets will certainly need more Kobe-like performance from Irving if they want to contend for the title this 2022-23. After all, several teams from the East and West improved significantly during the offseason, making the road to the Larry O’Brien trophy even more difficult.

There’s a lot more basketball to be played in the campaign, and it’ll be a long one for the Nets. Irving will be a key factor in their success, and hopes are high that he and Kevin Durant can deliver after all the offseason drama they created.