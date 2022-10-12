Nets coach Steve Nash gets brutally honest on lowering expectations for Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons is expected to make a significant impact on the Brooklyn Nets this coming season. However, after being forced to sit out the entire 2021-22 season due to injury, even Nets head coach Steve Nash is keeping his expectations in check — at least in the interim.

Coach Nash recently revealed that the Nets are going to take a slow and steady approach with Simmons. The Nets shot-caller understands that Simmons will need time to get back to top form, and they’re willing to give him as long a leash as possible (via Nick Friedell of ESPN):

“We’ll be patient with Ben because he is an incredibly talented and unique player, but he’s not going to be at his best in the short term and he’s just got to continue to slog through this period of returning to play and getting his confidence, timing and rhythm back,” Nash said.

Nash also made it abundantly clear that there’s no pressure on Ben Simmons to make an immediate impact on the team:

“I think for Ben a lot of it is not just the understanding, it’s the reps,” Nash said after Tuesday’s practice. “He hasn’t played for a long time. He’s coming off of back surgery, so I think there’s some periods of indecision and confidence that he has to gain from playing. All of us do. We can’t take that much time off, join a new group and just figure it out Day 1, so he needs time.”

Sooner or later, though, the Nets are going to want to see some return on their investment. It’s been eight months since Simmons arrived in Brooklyn, and while coach Nash may have all the patience in the world, there’s also no denying that Ben Simmons is on the clock.

In the meantime, however, Simmons is going to receive all the support he needs from the team as he looks to bring back his All-Star level of play. Based on what we’ve been hearing of late, it should only be a matter of time before this becomes a reality.