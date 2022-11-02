Stephen A Smith has nothing but respect for Steve Nash. However, the renowned ESPN broadcaster has always made it abundantly clear that he doesn’t believe Nash deserved the opportunity to coach the Brooklyn Nets. Now that the former league MVP has been unceremoniously removed from his post, Stephen A has once again doubled down on his lack of confidence in Nash.

When asked if he thought it was fair that Nash was fired by the Nets, Smith responded by saying that he never wanted Nash there in the first place. Stephen A also explained why he believes Kyrie Irving played an integral role in Steve Nash’s ouster (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“I was a person that never believed Steve Nash deserved the job to begin with,” Smith said. “… An incredibly nice guy, class personified, there’s nothing negative to say about the man as a person or even as a basketball mind. But to be a coach, particularly one with zero experience on any level coaching, you’ve got to be in an ideal situation. And Kyrie Irving is not an ideal situation.”

Much like he did for Nash, Stephen A also gave Kyrie his flowers — at least as a basketball player. However, Smith was quick to point out that “there’s always going to be something” when it comes to Irving, particularly when it comes to the Nets superstar’s actions and activities off the basketball court. According to Stephen A, all the distractions and drama Kyrie brought with him was key to Nash’s lack of success with the Nets.

Finally, Smith talked up the imminent arrival of suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. It seems that Stephen A is confident that if there was anyone who was going to be able to properly handle the Kyrie Irving situation in Brooklyn, among other things, Udoka is that guy.