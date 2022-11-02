‘Steve Nash is a scapegoat’: Charles Barkley pins blame on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving for Nets disaster

Charles Barkley firmly believes Steve Nash was not the problem in the Brooklyn Nets’ disastrous year so far. Instead, he thinks if there is anyone that should be blamed, it’s Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

In his latest appearance on Inside the NBA, Barkley talked about the Nets’ decision to fire Nash and pointed out that he was merely used as a “scapegoat.” He slammed Durant, Irving and Ben Simmons for “acting like fools,” adding that the team’s current roster would have never worked anyway regardless of who’s leading it, especially after Kyrie said in the past that he doesn’t see the team really having a head coach.

“This is all on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. Steve Nash is a scapegoat,” Barkley said.

To be fair to Steve Nash, while his coaching remains questionable at best, he is indeed not the only one to blame for the Nets’ performance so far. As what he told Sean Marks before he was fired, the players were “not responding” to him.

Perhaps Durant’s offseason threat–saying he’d leave if Nash and general manager Sean Marks weren’t axed–should have been a major red flag and raised alarm within the organization that things aren’t going to work.

As Charles Barkley pointed out, Nash may have indeed been just used as a scapegoat. Unfortunately, the coaches are the easiest targets of blame if things aren’t working. Not to mention that it’s easier to change a coach than trade a player.

Sure enough the Nets are hoping that a coaching change will turn things around for them. If not, though, they will have to find someone new to answer for the failure.

