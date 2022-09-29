It was a weird summer for both Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. Not only did KD attempt to facilitate his trade away from the team, but at one point, he also demanded that both head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks be fired from their post. Right now, however, it now seems that this is all water under the bridge.

Speaking to the press, Nash revealed how they’ve all worked toward putting what has been a drama-filled summer behind them (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“We’ve moved past it,” Nash stated. “We have a history. Even when the report was out there I never felt like it was black and white. We hadn’t spoken. So, these things happen. They’ve happened many times in our league. People have gotten past it many times as well. Now we move forward and we’re excited.”

Nash then talked up Durant’s attitude in training camp. According to the Nets coach, KD has been nothing but a consummate professional now that he’s come back ahead of the new season:

“Kevin’s been exceptional not only in open gym but in training camp,” Nash said. “The way he’s brought his energy, his focus, and his attitude, I think it’s really rubbed off on the rest of the guys.”

Like him or hate him, what you cannot deny about Kevin Durant is that he’s always going to be locked in on his basketball regardless of whatever drama he may be involved in. KD has a knack for blocking out all the outside noise, and this is exactly what makes him one of the best players in the history of the game.

It now sounds like everything’s peachy in Brooklyn right now. This seemed unimaginable a couple of months ago, so the fact that they’re now in such a better place speaks volumes of the make-up of this squad. Whether or not it will translate on the basketball court, however, remains to be seen.