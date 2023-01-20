It has been an up and down last couple of seasons for T.J. Warren. After a breakout performance with the Indiana Pacers in the 2020 bubble, he was sidelined for two years while dealing with a foot injury. The Brooklyn Nets were confident enough in Warren’s abilities though that this offseason they were willing to sign him despite knowing that he was still going to need time to recover before taking the court again. He did make his season debut on Dec. 2 with ten points in a win against the Toronto Raptors. He’s been a solid contributor for the Nets this season, but he’s on a minute restriction as he continues to recover and it’s beginning to get frustrating for him as per Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

“Yeah, it’s super-frustrating, trust me,” Warren told The Post. “It’s trying to find a balance [between] being out two years but also knowing that I feel like I can carry the load a little bit during those long stretches. But just got to put my trust and training staff’s hands. . .They’ve been doing a great job with me, got me back to this point, and just got to see the bigger picture, end of the season, playoffs, playing at my best, hopefully off the minute restriction.”

It’s not like the Nets can’t use the help right now. It’s just that they definitely want to be cautious with trying ramp up T.J. Warren’s work load since he was out for two whole seasons. This year, Warren is averaging 10.8 points per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 32 percent from the three-point line.