The 8-figure payday Kevin Durant got from Nets immediately after trade demand

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant hasn’t changed his stance on wanting to be traded after formally making the request on June 30th. Unless Joe Tsai fires both Steve Nash and Sean Marks, KD is still demanding a move elsewhere.

One of the craziest tidbits from this entire saga? Just a day after Durant told the Nets he wanted out, he was handed a massive eight-figure paycheck, one of two payments he will get by the beginning of October. Via Marc Stein:

“On July 1, league sources say Kevin Durant was owed and received an eight-figure check from the Nets — one of two massive advance payments that the disgruntled superstar is scheduled to collect from Brooklyn by Oct. 1 while he’s also in the midst of lobbying the team to move him.”

Stein also noted that most players don’t actually start getting paid annually until the season begins, but Durant’s latest four-year, $194 deal that he signed in August of last year has a kicker where he gets early payments in the offseason.

Essentially, Kevin Durant is owed half of his $42,969,845 Year 1 salary, in two installments before the first week of training camp ends on October 1st. That comes out to around $21.4 million, therefore the Nets forward saw a $10.2 million payment show up in his account on July 1st. Another one will come in October.

It’s honestly wild that KD is still collecting fat checks while seeking a trade. But, we’re talking about one of the best scorers to ever step foot on a basketball court and he clearly deserves some special treatment. No matter how much money he’s given by Brooklyn though, it’s clear Kevin Durant isn’t pleased with the direction of the franchise.