The Brooklyn Nets fell to 1-3 on the season after they were defeated by the Milwaukee Bucks, 99-110, in a heated affair that saw Steve Nash get ejected for the first time in his brief coaching career. Nash wasn’t able to hold his emotions in check after a blocking foul was called on Patty Mills after Giannis Antetokounmpo bowled him over.

In fact, fans have not seen the former two-time MVP be as enraged as he was as he barked at the officials unceasingly, which led to a quick succession of technical fouls that led to his removal from the Nets bench.

After the game, the crew chief for the Nets-Bucks game, Josh Tiven, clarified the reason why Steve Nash was ejected after he answered a question by The Athletic’s Eric Nehm.

“Steve twice yelled out a very unsportsmanlike comment that was directed at the officiating, that was the first technical. The second technical was for his continual outburst after receiving the first. As per rule, because he received two technicals he’s ejected,” Tiven explained, per NBA.com.

While there have been times when coaches resort to getting themselves ejected to light a fire underneath their players, the Bucks ended up outscoring the Nets 44-29 after Nash’s ejection as Antetokounmpo came to life in the second half, dropping 34 points on the Nets’ heads. (He ended up finishing with 43 on the night.)

As for the Nets, they just weren’t able to get into a consistent shooting rhythm for the entire game, especially from deep. Kyrie Irving, despite tallying 27 points, dropped a shocking donut from beyond the arc, going 0-7, while Kevin Durant’s 33-point effort was wasted in yet another defeat.

Ben Simmons’ continued hesitation to shoot will also be a cause for concern, as he only took seven shots. It seems as if he’s still scared to shoot the ball, as even Irving’s pleas for him to put up a shot fell on deaf ears. However, Irving preached patience for Simmons, who is clearly still shaking off the rust following an entire season off.

At the end of the day, it doesn’t help Nash’s composure that the Nets’ results early in the season haven’t been up to par, even if their losses have come to dangerous teams such as the Bucks, the New Orleans Pelicans, and the Memphis Grizzlies.

And it won’t get easier for Steve Nash and his squad, especially as they host the hungry Dallas Mavericks coming off a brutal loss to the Zion Williamson-less Pelicans on the second night of a back-to-back, no less.