Published November 11, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Kyrie Irving is without a doubt one of the most polarizing characters in the history of professional sports. The Brooklyn Nets superstar proved just that yet again after he had basketball fans divided with his most recent scandal. Others were quick to denounce Kyrie’s actions after he decided to promote an antisemitic film on Twitter (and initially refused to apologize for the same), while others decried the criticism by claiming that the All-Star point guard had done nothing wrong.

Renowned civil rights leader Al Sharpton has now spoken out about Kyrie Irving’s situation, and while the Reverend did not directly condemn the Nets point guard, Sharpton seemed to imply that Kyrie was being a bigot by pushing antisemitic notions:

“I think that we really need to be careful that those of us that have fought racism in the Black Community, that we cannot in any way — even inadvertently — normalize being bigots against others,

Sharpton said, via TMZ. “I’ve never said anything other than, ‘We’ve got to be consistent.’ If people say things wrong, they need to be held the same account than those say things wrong about us. … We fight against bigotry of all forms. Bigotry cannot be normalized. Victims cannot say that they’re gonna victimize us.”

Sharpton, however, made it clear that he had not “taken a position” with regard to Kyrie’s suspension and the Nets’ decision to slap him with a list of requirements before he is reinstated. The said list has been called out by several personalities within the NBA, with none bigger than that of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

It now feels like Irving is going to return to the court sooner rather than later, and it will be interesting to see if he’s finally learned his lesson this time around.