The Brooklyn Nets face a tough test when they open the 2022-23 season Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Nets looked sharp in wins over Milwaukee and Minnesota to close the preseason as the new-look roster gained chemistry on both ends of the floor. They now face a New Orleans team headlined by Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum that proved to be a frisky matchup in the first round of last year’s playoffs against Phoenix. Kevin Durant had high praise for Williamson Monday when speaking on the fourth-year forward’s skill set.

“You’ve seen guys that size, 6-7, that can get up and down the floor and that can move, but not at that level though,” Durant said of Williamson. “You know, you’ve seen guys like Jason Maxiell and I’m forgetting some of them. I’m not saying they jump as high as Zion, but they were undersized guys that played bigger. Zion’s one of those guys.”

“Charles Barkley bruiser-type guys that play bigger,” he continued. “But Zion’s athleticism trumps all of theirs by far, and when you add that to the mix, that makes him a one-of-one.”

Williamson missed all of last season after undergoing surgery on a broken foot. The former No. 1 pick signed a five-year, $194 million contract extension this summer despite playing in just 85 career games. At 6-foot-6, 284 pounds with a 45-inch vertical, Williamson is a talent unlike the league has ever seen. The Duke product impacts nearly every aspect of the game, averaging 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game during the 2020-21 season.

Enjoy the TOP 2️⃣0️⃣ PLAYS from Zion Williamson's NBA career so far! ⚡️#WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/R4UgMMpPnf — NBA UK (@NBAUK) July 6, 2020

The 22-year-old rolled his ankle in New Orleans’ preseason matchup with Miami last week, casting doubt on his status for the season opener. Williamson quickly shut down the speculation surrounding his status at practice Monday.

“I’m playing Wednesday,” he said.

Williamson has not played in a regular-season game since May 2021. Despite the extended absence and ankle injury, Nets head coach Steve Nash said the forward is a threat regardless of whether he is 100 percent.

“I think you’d be foolish not to expect an exceptional player,” Nash said. “He’s so talented and gifted, he causes problems for everybody no matter I think what state his body and game is in. He’s still such a unique athlete and player. So we’ve got to be prepared. We can’t expect anything less than his best where we’ll because be surprised. When you’re reactive you’re in trouble.”

Ingram and McCollum present dangerous secondary options that offer New Orleans above-average offensive versatility. At 6-foot-8, Ingram has great size, shooting and ball-handling ability as a true three-level scorer. The 25-year-old’s skill set and body type have been compared to Durant at points throughout his young career.

The Pelicans made an aggressive move when they traded for McCollum at last year’s deadline. They saw immediate returns with the guard averaging 24.3 points, 5.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 26 games, all career highs. The nine-year veteran presents a calming presence as a lead ball handler who can initiate offense or play in an off-ball role alongside Williamson and Ingram.

"If Zion [Williamson] is what we think he could be, the Pelicans could be a top four team in the Western Conference." —@Espngreeny pic.twitter.com/4Ql9Kx0ORv — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 18, 2022

The Pelicans’ big three and scrappy supporting cast has many penciling New Orleans in as a dark horse this season. Durant said the Nets are aware of the challenge in front of them as they look to start the season on a positive note.

“We know those players individually,” he said. “Willie (Green) is an amazing coach, and teacher of the game. Somebody that the young guys can resonate with so you know they’re going to play hard for him. So when you’ve got that much talent, you can pretty much be versatile with your group. And we’ll see what happens on Wednesday and we’re looking forward to a tough game.”