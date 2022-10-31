RUMOR: Brooklyn’s stance on suspending Kyrie Irving amid anti-Semitism controversy

Kyrie Irving’s recent Twitter comments have gotten him in trouble once again. The Brooklyn Nets star has always been a rather controversial figure amongst fans due to his, well, questionable stances on certain topics. A few days ago, though, Kyrie Irving was blasted by many figures for seemingly promoting an anti-Semitic film and book on Twitter.

Immediately, there was a lot of backlash against Kyrie Irving’s comments on the matter. Even Nets owner Joe Tsai publicly chastised his point guard’s wildly divisive tweets. Those comments from Tsai had some people wondering whether Irving would be disciplined by the organization. Based on recent reports, though, it seems like Kyrie Irving might avoid a suspension. (via RealGM)

“There doesn’t seem to be any form of official punishment coming for Irving, either from the Nets or the NBA. Nets GM Sean Marks said anything further would be handled in-house, while a league source indicated there will be no fines nor suspensions for Irving.”

Aside from his tweet regarding the film and book, Kyrie Irving has also gotten flak for his other tweets. There were a couple of tweets from the Nets star that had varying tones of anti-Semitism. Irving defended his Twitter actions on Sunday in a heated argument with reporter Nick Freidell.

It would certainly be interesting to see how the Nets and the NBA handle the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. The Nets star has one of the largest followings around the world. It’s certainly worrying that someone as big as Irving was caught retweeting Alex Jones and promoting a film that is considered to be anti-Semitic.