Before the Philadelphia 76ers played the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, there have been reports that Brooklyn would be playing a tribute video for now Sixers star James Harden.

Over an hour later and with the game finished, no tribute video was shown to the fans at Barclays Center.

So what happened? Is the report all but just fake news or did the Nets back out of playing the Harden tribute video? Based on the fan’s reaction to the idea of honoring Harden, Brooklyn may have made the right decision if it’s the latter case.

Several fans expressed their disappointment over reports about the rumored tribute video, with many highlighting that Harden doesn’t deserve it. After all, not only did the Sixers guard fail to achieve anything noteworthy during his brief stint with the franchise, he basically abandoned them when things get tough and everything else was messy.

“Boos rain down both times James Harden touches the ball on the opening possession. So, yeah, idk about a tribute video,” ClutchPoints’ beat reporter Erik Slater said as Harden got a savage reception from Brooklyn fans in his return to the city.

Evan Roberts of WFAN added before tip-off, “I hear the Brooklyn Nets will have a tribute video for James Harden tonight. An incredibly tone deaf move by a franchise that has no self respect. Hopefully they rectify this mistake before they make it tonight.”

Meanwhile, a fan said, “A James Harden tribute video by the Brooklyn Nets this evening? That is really odd.”

“Brooklyn Nets, I would suggest not having a James Hardentributevideo. The rumor of it happening is already being laughed at by Nets fans let alone leaguewide. Dude played 25 games for the Nets. Push this to your superiors. I know you have no control over it,” another Twitter user shared.

Whether or not its true the Nets had a tribute video prepared for James Harden, it definitely looks like they just avoided a massive backlash.