It has been a rather tough offseason for Ben Simmons. After needing surgery to address his back injury, as well as going over the recent Brooklyn Nets drama, he now has some personal issues to deal with.

According to a New York Post report, Simmons and fiancée Maya Jama have ended their engagement. While they tried to make their long-distance relationship work, their busy schedules just wouldn’t allow them to have some much-needed time with each other.

“It’s been a difficult time for them,” a source told The Post. “While they both care for each other so much, they truly gave it their all and realize that they just come from two different worlds. They now understand they don’t have the time they thought to dedicate to this relationship.”

It looks like the break-up was amicable, though, as the two had multiple conversations about how to proceed with their relationship. Unfortunately, as the source said, “they had no idea the challenges they would face when handling all the logistics of making a life together in two countries.” Ben Simmons is in Brooklyn preparing to finally make his debut with the Nets, while Maya Jama is in the UK working with several modeling and TV gigs.

The same source said that breaking their engagement was “one of the hardest decisions of their lives.”

While it is definitely difficult for Simmons, he wouldn’t have a lot of time to think about it since the Nets are already gearing up for what could be a potential championship run. There are big expectations on him, and as the NBA training camp nears, a lot of eyes will be on him and how he’ll perform.