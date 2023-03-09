At the moment, the Brooklyn Nets are still sixth in the East with a 37-28 record. They are still very much well within reach of a guaranteed spot in the playoffs. However, given their lengthy injury report, it seems like they are conceding their matchup against the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

The Nets have announced that spencer dinwiddie won’t be available for Thursday’s game due to rest purposes. He will be joining Ben Simmons (knee, back), Nic Claxton (thumb, Achilles), Cameron Johnson (knee), and Royce O’Neale (knee) on the sidelines, with all five players already ruled out against the Bucks.

Mikal Bridges will have no choice but to do most of the heavy lifting on Thursday night, while Cam Thomas could be in line for another one of his big games. Nevertheless, with such a depleted lineup, the Nets are without a doubt going to be the underdogs in this one against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. Then again, you never know.

After Thursday’s clash, Brooklyn will be back in action on Friday on a second night of a back-to-back set against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They are in the midst of a five-game road spell, which will end on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Nets need to keep winning from here on out, with the Miami Heat breathing down their necks for the No. 6 seed in the East. Despite their mid-season roster reshuffle, the Nets are still in line for a postseason appearance this year.