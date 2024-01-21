We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Nets-Clippers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Brooklyn Nets will finish up their Southern California set with a showdown with the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday at Crypto. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Nets-Clippers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Nets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 130-112 on Friday night. Initially, they trailed 68-62 at halftime. But a big third quarter helped them swing the game in their favor. Eventually, they had a good fourth quarter to put the game away. Nic Claxton led the way with 22 points. Additionally, Spencer Dinwiddie had 19. Mikal Bridges added 17 points. Likewise, Cam Johnson added 10 points. Cam Thomas went off on the bench for 33 points. Significantly, the Nets shot 52.6 percent from the field, including 40.4 percent from the triples. The Nets also held the Lakers to 44 percent shooting, including 36 percent from beyond the arc. Moreover, they forced 14 turnovers.

The Clippers defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-117 on Tuesday. At first, they led 35-30 after the first quarter. The Clips pulled away in the second half. Ultimately, Paul George led the way with 38 points. James Harden and Kawhi Leonard each added 16 points. Meanwhile, Mason Plumlee had 14 points. Russell Westbrook added 11 points off the bench. Overall, the Clippers were again without Ivica Zubac, who has been out with a calf strain and will miss a few more weeks. The Clippers shot 54 percent from the field, including 46.5 percent from the triples. Additionally, the Clippers overcame poor free-throw shooting. They also won the board battle, had 10 blocks, and forced 12 turnovers.

The Nets lead the head-to-head series 54-45. Also, they defeated the Clippers 100-93 earlier this season. The Nets are 6-4 over the past 10 games between the teams. Moreover, they have gone 4-1 in the past five games at Crypto, including four wins in a row.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Clippers Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +10.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +400

Los Angeles Clippers: -10.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -520

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

How to Watch Nets vs. Clippers

Time: 3:35 PM ET/12:35 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal and YES Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Nets are 19-19-2 against the spread. Also, the Nets are 8-12 against the spread on the road. The Nets are also 6-8 against the spread as the underdog. Moreover, they are 7-12 against the spread as the away team on the road. The Nets are also 4-10 against the spread against non-conference teams. Overall, the Nets have the players that can do some damage against this team.

Claxton was the leading scorer in the last game. Currently, he is now averaging 12.1 points per game. The Nets also got some good production from Dinwiddie in their win over the Lakers. Currently, he is averaging 13.3 points per game. But Bridges is the man in Brooklyn and had some good production against the Lakers. Now, he is averaging 21.4 points per game. Thomas is doing well and absolutely went off the other day. Ultimately, he is averaging 20.2 points per game.

The Nets beat the Lakers because they were able to shoot the ball well, especially in the second half. Then, they were able to force turnovers and make the Lakers make some mistakes. That is what they need to do against the Clippers, who are currently playing much better than the Lakers at the moment.

The Nets will cover the spread if they can generate points and score early to build a lead. Then, they need to stop Leonard and George.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Clippers are 21-19 against the spread. Also, they are 20-13 against the spread as the favorite. The Clippers are also 12-9 against the spread at home. Likewise, they are 12-8 against the spread as the home favorite. The Clippers are just 4-5 against the spread against non-conference teams.

Leonard is their best player. So far, he is averaging 23.8 points per game while shooting 52 percent from the field, including 44 percent from beyond the arc. George led the way in the last game. Currently, he is averaging 23.9 points per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field, including 42.1 percent from the triples. Harden is averaging 16.9 points per game. Also, he is shooting 45.2 percent from the field, including 41.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The Clippers will cover the spread if they can keep shooting well. Then, they need to force the Nets to take bad shots.

Final Nets-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The Nets got a big win on Friday. However, it won't be easy against the Clippers. Expect the Clippers to use the rest to take down the Nets. Thus, the Clippers do enough to cover the spread here.

Final Nets-Clippers Prediction & Pick: