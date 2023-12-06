We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Nets-Hawks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Brooklyn Nets will travel to Georgia to face the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Nets-Hawks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Nets defeated the Orlando Magic 129-101 in their last game. Amazingly, they exploded to a 43-22 lead after the first quarter. The Nets led 98-85 going into the fourth quarter and put it away in the final stanza. Significantly, Mikal Bridges was the king of buckets, leading the way with 42 points. Spencer Dinwiddie added 22 points. Likewise, Cam Thomas added 20 points and seven rebounds, while Cameron Johnson tacked 14 points. The Nets shot 50.5 percent from the field, including 41.2 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Nets persevered despite shooting only 74.2 percent from the free-throw line. They also won the battle of the boards 57-37, including 14 offensive rebounds. Moreover, they blocked eight shots.

The Hawks lost 132-121 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Initially, they trailed by one point going into the fourth quarter but fell apart in the final stanza. Trae Young led the Hawks with 32 points, while Dejounte Murray added 30 points. Likewise, Saddiq Bey had 17 points, while Bogdan Bogdanovic added 14 points. De'Andre Hunter had 12 points. Meanwhile, Clint Capela had 10 points, 17 rebounds, and three rebounds. The Hawks shot 44.6 percent from the field, including 39.5 percent from the 3-point line. Conversely, their defense failed miserably, allowing the Bucks to shoot 59.6 percent, including 42.4 percent from the triples.

The Hawks lead the all-time series 105-88. Moreover, the Hawks defeated the Nets 147-145 in an overtime thriller earlier this season. It was a tight game after the first half, and the Hawks managed to overcome the Nets. However, the Nets have gone 6-4 over a 10-game stretch between the teams, while the Hawks are 3-2 in the last five games at State Farm Arena against the Nets.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Nets are a team that wins games by hitting shots from long range, rebounding the ball, handling the ball well, and blocking shots. Now, they hope to go into Atlanta and even the season series.

Thomas is their best player, with 26.1 points per game. While he is shooting 46.4 percent from the field, he is only hitting 34.3 percent from the 3-point line. Bridges is averaging 22.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Likewise, he is shooting well from mid-range, hitting 48 percent of his shots, while struggling from the triples, going 35.7 percent from the 3-point line. Johnson is averaging 15.1 points per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Dinwiddie has averaged 14.7 points and 6.3 assists per game while struggling to convert his shots, hitting 40.9 percent from the field, including 35.3 percent from the triples.

Nic Claxton continues to be consistent, averaging 12.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game while shooting 67.9 percent from the field. Ultimately, he is part of a crew that is 12th in field-goal shooting percentage. The Nets are also second from beyond the arc. However, they struggle at the charity stripe, ranking 20th in free-throw shooting percentage. But the Nets are the best team in the NBA in rebounds, ninth in turnovers, and 13th in blocked shots.

The Nets will cover the spread if they can win the board battle. Moreover, they need to hit their free throws.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks win their games when they hit free throws and make shots from beyond the arc. Unfortunately, it has not been the case more often than not, as they struggle in other facets of the game.

Young averages 27.1 points and 10.7 assists per game. However, he only shoots 40.9 percent from the field, including 35.3 percent from beyond the arc. Murray averages 20.4 points per game. Additionally, he shoots 45.8 percent from the field, including 39.3 percent from the triples. Bogdanovic averages 15.7 points per game. Also, he is shooting 45.2 percent from the field, including 38.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The Hawks are 16th from the field and ninth in 3-point shooting. Meanwhile, they are fifth from the charity stripe. Capela helps the Hawks on the boards, where they rank 1 2nd in the NBA. However, the entire team struggles with handling the ball, ranking 20th in turnovers. Other than Capela, there are not many pass-blockers, as they rank 23rd in blocked shots.

The Hawks will cover the spread if they can convert their shot attempts. Then, they need to handle the ball better and block shots.

Final Nets-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The teams combined for 292 points in their last game. Even if they don't go to overtime again, they likely will still shatter the 241.5-point spread.

Final Nets-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Over: 241.5 (-110)