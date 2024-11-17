ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Brooklyn Nets will face the New York Knicks on Sunday at Madison Square Garden to close out a two-game series. We're hoping for another exciting game as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Nets-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Knicks survived the Nets on Friday as Jalen Brunson won the game after taking the ball with 11 seconds left and putting them ahead. Mikal Bridges denied Dennis Schroeder on the other end to finish a two-point 124-122 to finish off a win over his former team.

The win gave the Knicks their seventh consecutive victory over the Nets. Additionally, the Knicks are now 7-3 over their past 10 games against the Nets and 5-0 over the past five at the Garden. The Knicks now lead the head-to-head series 108-107.

Here are the Nets-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Knicks Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +350

New York Knicks: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -450

Over: 220 (-110)

Under: 220 (-110)

How To Watch Nets vs. Knicks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: YES Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nets are 5-8, but one could hardly tell with all the games they have played that have gone down to the wire. Amazingly, the Nets are persevering and finding ways to cover the odds, even with a less-talented team than most.

The Nets almost stunned the Knicks on Friday with a 40-point outburst in the fourth quarter. After coming into the final quarter trailing by 14, the Nets actually led 122-121 with 12 seconds left. But they could not contain Brunson as he hit a three-point dagger to seal their fate. The fact that the Nets had a chance was a big surprise. Ultimately, they shot just 43.8 percent from the floor, including 41.3 percent from the triples. The Nets also were terrific at the charity stripe, hitting 89.3 percent of their shots.

The Nets struggled on the boards, which put them in a huge hole. They also allowed the Knicks to hit 53 percent of their shots. Brooklyn allowed Brunson to go off for 37 points. Likewise, they let OG Anunoby to tally 25 points while Bridges had 22.

The Nets will cover the spread if they can find ways to score earlier and avoid having to use all their steam for a comeback in the fourth. Also, they must contain Brunson, Anunoby, and Bridges.

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Knicks are struggling this season, but Karl-Anthony Towns is thriving. However, he must stay healthy. Unfortunately, Towns was not available on Friday as he was dealing with a knee injury. It possibly was the main reason why the Nets were able to mount such a comeback, as they did not have to worry about the big man.

Assuming Towns plays this game, it will give the Knicks another elite scorer and someone who can play down low. Regardless, Brunson will be the catalyst in this lineup. After going off against the Nets, he looks to have an encore as he comes into this game feeling strongly about his chances. However, Brunson and the rest of the lineup must clean up the mistakes, as turnover allowed the Nets to compete.

The Knicks shot the basketball well against the Nets. Furthermore, they took advantage of their chances at the charity stripe, hitting 82.1 percent from the line. Winning the board battle without Towns in the lineup is impressive. Moreover, blocking six shots helped. Backup center Ariel Hukporti came through with four blocks to help the Knicks. If Towns returns, he likely will not play. Regardless, his ability to step up was a testament to the Knicks' depth.

The Knicks will cover the spread if they can continue shooting the basketball well and finding ways to get to the basket. Then, they must avoid turning the basketball over and play clean basketball to avoid another near meltdown.

Final Nets-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The Nets are now 10-3 against the spread after covering on Friday against the Knicks. Conversely, the Knicks are 5-7 against the spread. Brooklyn is now 6-1 against the spread on the road, while New York is 2-3 against the odds at home. Moreover, the Nets improved to 2-1 against the spread against the division, and the Knicks are now 1-2 against the odds against their division.

The Nets are not doing well right now, yet they are staying competitive and covering the spread. The Knicks are staying above water but struggling to play their best, regardless of whether Towns is in the lineup. Therefore, I can see that continuing as the teams play another close game, with the Nets covering the spread.

Final Nets-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets: +9.5 (-110)