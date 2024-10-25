ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Brooklyn Nets head to Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Friday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Nets-Magic prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Nets-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Magic Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +11.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +480

Orlando Magic: -11.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -650

Over: 215.5 (-108)

Under: 215.5 (-112)

How To Watch Nets vs Magic

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: YES Network, FanDuel Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nets opened up their season with a four-point loss at the Atlanta Hawks. Brooklyn held a halftime lead, but they fell apart in the second half. Cam Thomas did not fall apart, though. Thomas is the best scoring option on the Nets and he showed why Wednesday night. Thomas put up 36 points, drained seven threes, and he turned the ball over just twice. He may not put up another 36 points in this game, but if he can score well, the Nets will have a chance to cover the spread.

Brooklyn was able to force 16 turnovers, including eight steals against the Hawks. Now, they did allow 120 points, but there were times during the game when the Nets looked very strong defensively. This is the type of defense they have to play against the Magic. Orlando can be held down on offense, so the Nets need to make sure that happens if they want to win.

One player who returned for the Nets that could make a difference is Ben Simmons. Simmons played 24 minutes in the season opener, and he had six points, five rebounds, and eight assists. Simmons needs to play a little bit better, but he is still shaking off some of the rest. If Simmons can play a little bit better, the Nets will be able to win the game.

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

Orlando opened up their season with a bang. They blew out the Miami Heat by 19 points, and they held a 25-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Magic have a lot of confidence this season, and they showed why in their opener. Paolo Banchero led the team with 33 points while Franz Wagner played just 21 minutes, but scored 23 points. These two players are going to be huge for the Magic, and if they can have another good game, the Magic will be able to win.

One of the main reasons the Nets lost their opener was the fouls. Brooklyn had 32 total fouls, and they allowed the Hawks to shoot 46 total free throws. Orlando shot 72.7 percent from the charity stripe in their season opener, so they do need to be a little better in that aspect. However, shooting that many free throws in a game makes it very easy to win.

The Magic held the Heat to under 40 percent from the field, and just 11 threes made. Along with that, the Magic allowed under 100 points in the game. The Magic allowed less than 110 points 45 times last season, and they won 36 of those games. Against the Nets, the Magic allowed less than 110 in both their home games last year. With the Nets team being much weaker this season, the Magic have a great chance to hold them under 110 points Friday night.

Final Nets-Magic Prediction & Pick

12 points is a lot, and I am not sure that is going to happen in this game. I will take the Nets to cover this large spread.

Final Nets-Magic Prediction & Pick: Nets +11.5 (-108)