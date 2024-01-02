The Brooklyn Nets visit the New Orleans Pelicans as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Brooklyn Nets come into this matchup riding three consecutive losses and are looking to right the ship when they head on the road to the Big Easy New Orleans to take on the Pelicans in this Tuesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Nets-Pelicans prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Brooklyn (15-18) is currently in a bad state losing three straight games and most recently coming off a lopsided loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on New Year's Eve. The Nets shot an abysmal 38% from the floor and 26% from 3-point range and they will need to do a better job defensively when they take on the Pelicans this Tuesday night after allowing the Thunder to put 124 points on 54% shooting from the floor and 54% from 3-point range. Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets are set to attempt to get back on track as they take on the Pelicans in tonight's matchup.

New Orleans (19-14) is coming into 2024 off back-to-back wins most recently blowing out LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 129-109 at home on New Year's Eve. The 3-headed monster that is Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum put in the work in that contest combined for 74 points really taking it to the Lakers. They are looking to keep the good things rolling when they play host to the Brooklyn Nets in Tuesday night's showdown in the Big Easy.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Pelicans Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +6 (-110)

New Orleans Pelicans: -6 (-110)

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How to Watch Nets vs. Pelicans

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports New Orleans, YES Network, NBA League Pass

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Brooklyn Nets are poised to cover the +6 spread against the New Orleans Pelicans for several reasons. Despite the Pelicans being 6-point favorites, the Nets have shown resilience, and their performance should not be underestimated. The absence of key players such as Ben Simmons and Lonnie Walker IV may concern some, but the Nets have the depth to compensate for these losses. Additionally, the Pelicans, while performing well recently, have a 2-2 record in their last four home games, indicating a level of inconsistency. On the other hand, the Nets have the potential to capitalize on this and keep the game close.

The Pelicans have a 54% chance of covering the spread, leaving a significant chance for the Nets to perform well against the spread. Despite 74% of public bettors backing the Pelicans, the Nets have the opportunity to outperform expectations and cover the spread. Taking into account the Nets' ability to compete and the factors that may work in their favor, it is reasonable to consider that they will cover the +6 spread against the Pelicans.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The Smoothie King Center in New Orleans is usually a place for beignets and brass bands, but tonight, it's serving up a gumbo of NBA excitement with the New Orleans Pelicans ready to devour the Brooklyn Nets. Don't be fooled by the Nets' big names and 6-point underdog status. This hungry Pelicans squad has all the ingredients to cover the spread and leave Brooklyn with a bitter taste in their mouths.

The return of the 6'6″ scoring machine is the main course, and it's enough to make any defender sweat. Zion Williamson is averaging 25 points and 7 rebounds since his comeback, his athleticism and power an unstoppable force in the paint. Remember his 36-point eruption against the Timberwolves? Expect more of that highlight-reel dominance against a Nets' defense ranked 20th in the league.

It's not just Zion's show. The Pelicans have a well-rounded cast ready to add flavor to the victory. Brandon Ingram is a smooth scorer averaging 23 points, his midrange game a thing of beauty. CJ McCollum is a sharpshooter with ice in his veins, ready to drain threes from anywhere. Jonas Valančiunas is a rebounding machine and defensive anchor, making life difficult for Brooklyn's Nic Claxton. This isn't just a one-man show, it's a Pelicans' symphony of talent ready to overwhelm the Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets are limping into this road game against the surging New Orleans Pelicans as they attempt to get back on track this Tuesday night in hopes of turning a new leaf at the start of the New Year. Unfortunately for them, that is a lot easier said than done. Ultimately, the streaking Pelicans will make it three in a row and make it their sixth cover in their last 10 games as the Nets will drop four games in a row and not cover in their last 10 games.

Final Nets-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans -6 (-110), Over 228.5 (-110)