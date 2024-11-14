Ziaire Williams was an afterthought in the grand scheme of the NBA transaction cycle this offseason. Three weeks into the 2023-24 campaign, he looks like one of the league's top buy-low acquisitions with the Brooklyn Nets.

After three failed seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, Williams has made an immediate two-way impact for the rebuilding Nets. The former No. 10 pick has averaged 9.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game – all career highs – while guarding across multiple positions. He credited Jordi Fernadez and Brooklyn's coaching staff for his resurgence.

“They’re just bringing the dog out of me. That’s the realest way I can put it,” Williams said. “Picking up fullcourt, being scrappy, just coaching me. That’s what I love; that’s how I was raised. My father and my lifetime coach, Xoach Mosely, they cussed at me, yelled at me, said some crazy things at times, but it was all out of love to get me better. And that’s what Jordi does. He’s helped me bring the best out of myself. I just gotta keep on giving it my all.

“If you play your hardest out there and dive on loose balls, pick up full, and just want it more, a lot of times the basketball gods reward you in good ways. So [I'm] just trusting my work, trusting in the organization and Jordi’s plan.”

Fernandez built an impressive track record in player development during stops with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings. Williams is among several young Nets prospects that the first-time NBA head coach will attempt to mold.

Ziaire Williams turns in best performance of season vs. Celtics

Williams turned in his best performance of the season during Wednesday's loss to the Boston Celtics. The 23-year-old posted a team-high 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field, 2-of-5 from three, and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.

The Celtics attempted to hide their centers on Williams defensively, allowing their wings to guard the Nets' primary screeners and switch onto ball-handlers. He scored against the look in various ways, spotting up from three, cutting off defensive rotations and attacking mismatches off the dribble.

“Ziaire did the right things because they were cross-matching with their centers, and he made them pay,” Fernandez said. “He was very efficient for us. We knew that they would put other players [on him] to be switchable. That makes you stagnant, and it's very hard to find the three-point line. And Ziaire was very good at understanding that… He created for himself and for others… Ziaire was great. He understood exactly what he needed to do.”

Williams has flashed growing confidence with the Nets after struggling to develop his offensive skillset in Memphis. He's done so while emerging as one of Brooklyn's most active point-of-attack defenders.

The 6-foot-9 wing is in the final year of his rookie contract. With the Nets expected to field offers for veterans Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith, Williams should see expanded opportunities this season ahead of restricted free agency next summer.