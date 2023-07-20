The Nevada Wolf Pack will be looking for better results in 2022. We are here to share our college football odds series and make a Nevada over-under win total prediction and pick for the 2023 season.

Nevada went 2-10, including 0-8 in the Mountain West, in 2022. Sadly, it was a fall from the norm for the Wolf Pack. This was a team that had experienced two decades of moderate success. Moreover, they were thriving. Nevada made 14 bowl appearances in 17 years from 2005 to 2021. Ultimately, they were a force in the Mountain West. Head coach Jay Norvell led them to four straight winning seasons from 2017 to 2021. Unfortunately, Norwell left Colorado State after the 2021 season, and everything collapsed.

Nevada brought in head coach Ken Wilson last year with the hope of implementing a tough defensive scheme. Unfortunately, it did not work out the way they wanted. After they won their first two games, they went on a 10-game losing streak. Additionally, they had five games where they allowed 30 points or more. They also struggled to score 10 points on four occasions. Therefore, the offense did not work, either.

The Wolf Pack will need to do much better on both sides of the football to succeed this season. Also, they will have to find a way to thrive in difficult environments and overcome obstacles.

Over 4.5 wins: +104

Under 4.5 wins: -128

Why Nevada Can Win 4.5 Games



There was a lot that went wrong. However, there is some talent here that can thrive, and the Wolf Pack has the players to match. There will be two running backs that might thrive this year. Ultimately, both are coming from programs where they showed promise in limited action. Sean Dollars enters the picture from Oregon. Significantly, he rushed 34 times for 188 yards and a touchdown in limited action while also rushing 5.5 yards per carry. Ashton Hayes also comes in. Ultimately, he had one rush for 14 yards. Both rushers will get a chance to showcase their amazing skills.

The defense looks to be better. However, they need their core players to take their game to the next level. Outside linebacker Drue Watts can be good. Significantly, he had 57 tackles, three sacks, and nine tackles for a loss. Jackson LaDuke can be an interesting player. Ultimately, he had six solo tackles.

The Wolf Pack might hone in on both these players and their players to generate a pass rush. Moreover, a successful and thriving pass rush can help open up the rest of the defense and improve every avenue. If Nevada can generate pressure consistently and get into the backfield, they will have more success and prevent opposing teams from scoring on them.

Nevada will win five games if they can generate a consistent running game. Then, they need the pass rush to improve on the defensive side of the ball to keep the games competitive.

Why Nevada Can Not Win 4.5 Games

But there are many questions on both sides of the ball. Ultimately, the biggest question on offense is at quarterback. Who will be the quarterback? The Wolf Pack must answer this after a season where they struggled to move the chains. Now, they have two players competing for the spot. Shane Illingworth and Colorado transfer Brendan Lewis will both try to snag the job. Unfortunately, neither can do anything if their offensive line cannot protect them.

The offensive line was awful last season. Sadly, they let defenses get into the backfield far too often. The tackles will have one advantage this season as everyone returns. However, they need to improve. The defenses destroyed them far too often.

The Wolf Pack defense struggled to stop the pass last season. Therefore, they brought in Tre Weed, a transfer from Eastern Washington, to play safety. He joins a cornerback tandem that both thrive. Thus, we will see what Jaden Dedman and Isaiah Essissima can do as a unit as they both try to improve.

Nevada will not win five games because there are still too many questions on the offensive side of the ball. Additionally, one player is not going to help a pass defense that struggled too often last season.

Final Nevada Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

I believe Nevada will win four games. However, it is difficult for me to give them another. There have not been enough positive changes. Thus, expect them to barely miss the mark.

Final Nevada Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 4.5 wins: -128