The Nevada Wolf Pack take on the San Diego State Aztecs. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Nevada San Diego State prediction and pick. Find how to watch Nevada San Diego State.

The Mountain West has some big matchups this week. On Tuesday night, New Mexico beat Utah State in a battle of two teams who entered the game with a combined 30-4 record (USU 16-1, UNM 14-3). This game features two teams with a combined record of 29-5. Nevada is 15-2, San Diego State 14-3. The battle for the Mountain West championship is going to be one of the best conference races in college basketball over the next several weeks.

What adds to the drama and tension of this game is that both Nevada and SDSU lost their most recent game. Nevada fell at home to Boise State while SDSU lost by 18 points at New Mexico. The Mountain West is a tough and deep league. There aren't many easy outs. Tuesday night, lowly Air Force led 13-3 Colorado State by four points, 64-60, with 20 seconds left before losing in overtime. Air Force covered as a 15.5-point underdog, and yet CSU built its lead to nine points in overtime by blowing away the Falcons in the five-minute extra period. Such is the volatile and contentious world of the Mountain West. It adds to the drama of this contest in San Diego, where the Wolf Pack and Aztecs are vying for position in a fascinating and robustly competitive conference.

Here are the Nevada-San Diego State College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Nevada-San Diego State Odds

Nevada Wolf Pack: +6.5 (-110)

San Diego State Aztecs: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nevada vs San Diego State

Time: 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Nevada Could Cover the Spread

The San Diego State Aztecs can be a great team. Occasionally, they have played like it. They beat Gonzaga by 10 points on the road in Spokane, where the Zags very rarely lose. SDSU is 3-1 in the Mountain West Conference so far this season and has shown some glimpses of the team which reached the Final Four national championship game last April against Connecticut. However, the key word here is “occasional.” San Diego State has not been a consistent team. The Aztecs lost to Grand Canyon. They were taken to the wire by UC San Diego, California, and Washington. They were in deep trouble against UC Irvine at home before scrambling in the final minute to win. There have been a lot of times when San Diego State has looked like an average team, the latest instance being the 18-point loss to New Mexico this past Saturday. If SDSU plays average basketball, Nevada won't just cover the spread; it will win outright on the road.

Why San Diego State Could Cover the Spread

The Aztecs have been up and down for much of the season, despite their 14-3 record. They had several close shaves, and so there is reason for skepticism with them. However, when they have played a shaky game, they have often bounced back. After getting drilled and run out of the building by New Mexico this past Saturday, expect SDSU to come back focused and sharp. The spread is not that large. San Diego State winning by seven points would be enough to cover the spread. Given that Nevada lost by eight points on its home floor to Boise State this past Friday night, San Diego State — a team which is definitely better than Boise (which lost at home to UNLV on Tuesday night) — should be able to bring the hammer to Nevada.

Final Nevada-San Diego State Prediction & Pick

San Diego State, coming off a blowout loss, is likely to play a lot better than it did the last time. That should be enough to cover. Take SDSU.

Final Nevada-San Diego State Prediction & Pick: San Diego State -6.5