The Nevada Wolf Pack take on the UNLV Rebels. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Nevada UNLV prediction and pick. Find how to watch Nevada UNLV.

Can someone please figure out the UNLV Rebels? This team lost to Southern. It got blown out by more than 30 points at home by Air Force, which is still the Falcons' only Mountain West Conference win to this point in the season. UNLV is generally regarded as a team which will not make the NCAA Tournament due to its high number of losses and its bad losses. Everyone in and around the program is frustrated, and coach Kevin Kruger is plainly failing to rise to the standard his father, Lon Kruger, set at UNLV. The Rebels made the Sweet 16 under Lon and were a regular NCAA Tournament team when he was head coach in Vegas. Kevin Kruger has not been able to find a winning formula.

Yet, for all of the struggles of UNLV, the Rebels hammered Creighton — a clear-cut NCAA Tournament team — by 15 points. The Rebels are 7-4 in the Mountain West, which puts them in the top four of the standings ahead of the team they will face on Saturday night, the Nevada Wolf Pack. Nevada is 6-5 after a brutal late loss to New Mexico. Nevada led 80-77 in the last two minutes but allowed two 3-pointers down the stretch to let a winnable game slip away. Nevada is right on the middle of the NCAA Tournament bubble. Every game is hugely important for coach Steve Alford's group the rest of the way.

Here are the Nevada-UNLV College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Nevada-UNLV Odds

Nevada Wolf Pack: +1.5 (-110)

UNLV Rebels: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nevada vs UNLV

Time: 11:30 pm ET / 9:30 pm PT

TV: Local/regional cable, Mountain West Network

Why Nevada Could Cover the Spread

The Wolf Pack are getting 1.5 points. They are a straight-up underdog in this game. That seems like a real opportunity for bettors to not only cash a ticket but get plus money on the money line. With a line which is very close to a pick 'em, Nevada could win outright and thereby cover the spread. Why not? UNLV is capable of playing really well, and just as capable of playing poorly. You never really know what you're going to get with the Rebels, one of the most confusing and puzzling teams in major college basketball. This is not only true of this year's UNLV team; it has generally been true of the Rebels the past few years. Nevada, badly needing a win to improve its resume, will be highly motivated. The Wolf Pack are coming off a loss to New Mexico and should be sharp in this game.

Why UNLV Could Cover the Spread

UNLV has swept New Mexico, the team which just defeated Nevada, this season. The Rebels won on the road at Boise State and have been a tough team in the rugged, deep, and balanced Mountain West Conference. UNLV is confusing, yes, but very dangerous and occasionally very tough to beat. Nevada is walking into a hornet's nest in this game, and the Wolf Pack have not been consistent enough to merit total trust.

Final Nevada-UNLV Prediction & Pick

The lean is to Nevada, but ultimately, neither the Wolf Pack nor the Rebels are trustworthy. Stay away and wait for a live play.



Final Nevada-UNLV Prediction & Pick: Nevada +1.5