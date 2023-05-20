Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Advance with help from a cursed hat. Here are the details we got from the recent INDIE Live Expo 2023 for Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse Release Date: Winter 2023

Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse will come out in Winter 2023. The game will be available on PC and consoles. However, information about which console the game will be on is not yet available.

Never Grave gameplay

Never Grave, according to its Steam description, is a Metroidvania x Roguelite game. Players take control of a character that must traverse various locations while fighting enemies. The gameplay is very similar to other Metroidvania Roguelite games like Dead Cells. That means that the gameplay revolves around a sidescrolling exploration and fighting game that sends the player back to the beginning when they die. As such, the player is expected to die over and over again while playing this game.

With each death, the player slowly becomes stronger, as they unlock more abilities, weapons, skills, and more. Not only that but with each run, the player brings back materials that they can use to rebuild their village. This allows the player to strengthen themselves using potions and food, both of which can be made using ingredients from the village’s farm. This makes every run easier than the previous one.

What makes this game stand out from the others is the fact that it has multiplayer capabilities. Up to four players can help each other out in conquering the game’s dungeons. Alongside this feature is yet another unique gameplay feature: The player can send their cursed hat to possess defeated monsters. Granted, the player will not be able to control the main body while doing so. However, this lets the player use the monster’s unique abilities to take down other enemies, open up alternate paths, and more.

What’s even more fun is that, since the player is technically controlling the hat that possesses monsters and characters, the players can take turns in controlling the main body, making things a load of fun for everyone.

Never Grave story

Never Grave follows the story of a cursed hat, who must possess creatures to properly move around. This cursed hat must do everything within its abilities to explore the dungeons, fight against monsters, rebuild its village, and more. Of course, this is not the only important part of the story. After all, just who is the body that the cursed hat keeps possessing? Why rebuild the village? Why is the hat cursed? The more the player progresses, it is likely they will unlock the answers to these questions. Until then, jump around and possess things. You have a village to rebuild.

