NeverAwake, the twin-stick shooter from Phoenixx and Neotro Inc., now has an announced release date for the Xbox Series X.

Publishers Phoenixx Inc., and developers Neotro Inc., have just announced that the nightmarish twin-stick shooter NeverAwake, will be arriving on the Xbox Series X in Q2 2023. The exact release date has not yet been revealed, although fans should keep an eye on this gem, as its has been one of the diamonds in the rough in 2022. Since its original release back in September, the game has been included an entry to the Famitsu Golden Hall of Fame in January 2023, the Tokyo Game show 2022 First Selection designation, best game of BitSummit 2022, and becoming part of the Top 40 Best Reviewed PC Games of 2022 at Metacritic.

In NeverAwake, players float through never-ending nightmares and face a young girl’s biggest fears, such as ghoulish vegetables, evil dentists, school bullies, and other adolescent horrors. There are 80 levels to go through and dozens of bosses to beat while bobbing and weaving through relentless enemy attacks. To help them in their quest, players get to equip bizarre weaponry and blast away bad dreams on a quest to wake up and explore the dark recesses of Rem’s mind with multiple endings.

The Xbox Series X release will also include the latest version 1.1 content update that features the secret HIMITSU CHALLENGE that becomes available when players clear world 8, six additional reality-bending accessories, gameplay optimizations, and balance adjustments.

Prior to its Xbox Series X release, NeverAwake is on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.