The Air Jordan 3 has seen a resurgence over the last year with several collaborations between Air Jordan and other brands coming to fruition, including the recent “Reimagined” look from Jordan Brand. Pivoting from what was believed to be an upcoming “Realtree” colorway, the Air Jordan 3 “Family Affair” will see a new update for the impending release slated for the end-of-year holidays.

After initial reports from several sneaker outlets of an upcoming “Realtree” Air Jordan 3 clad with hunting camo and patterns, recent updates will indicate that the sneaker will feature a much more toned-down ensemble from what was previously speculated. The new colorway, titled “Family Affair,” will feature similar olive green and brown hues in a more cohesive meshing of the color combinations.

Air Jordan 3 “Family Affair”

While all photo renderings are currently speculative at this point, this should offer us a much more accurate look as to how the sneakers will appear. The shoes feature a color combination of Medium Olive-Sequoia-Neutral Olive-Sail to create a camouflage-adjacent look. We see shades of olive throughout the upper with lighter shades covering the perforated panels and tongue. The shoes are based in a Sail midsole and will include the iconic “Nike Air” logo on the back heel to match.

This Jordan 3 will remain true to its classic construction and feature the classic elephant print along the heel and toe mudguard. All in all, this is a much cleaner colorway than was previously reported and we should see these become popular for their wearability and unique look from previous releases.

The Air Jordan 3 “Family Affair” is slated to release during the 2025 Holidays for an expected retail tag of $220. While everything is still speculative at this point, this is the best look we've gotten of these and we'll be sure to provide any updates via our Sneakers news channel in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts on this upcoming drop?