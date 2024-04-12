Jordan Brand is continuing to expand their catalogue for the summer months ahead and they'll be adding a fresh slate of color palettes to dress classic silhouettes in, giving sneakerheads a diverse range of releases for the upcoming season. This next release will be for the ladies as the WMNS Air Jordan 3 Retro returns in a bright “Georgia Peach” colorway. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content.
The Air Jordan 3 has become a favorite among sneakerheads due to their classic look and wearability in the streets. The first Jordan sneaker with a visible bubble air unit in the midsole, the Tinker Hatfield creation holds up as one of the most timeless silhouettes ever put out by the sneaker giant. It also helps that Michael Jordan made these famous when he took off from the free-throw line in the 1987 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.
With colorways as classic as the “Black Cement” or “Fire Red” editions, the shoes have also seen a huge variability in their color schemes from special Doernbecher editions to a colorway modeled after Spike Lee's 1989 film Do The Right Thing. The Air Jordan 3 has also become a typically sneaker to see updated colorways each year due to their consistent popularity.
With a number of ladies releases already on the docket, this new “Georgia Peach” colorway will release before April is over and will provide a perfect shoe for the warmer months ahead. Fitted along a white base, the hits of orange pop and immediately become the focal point of the sneakers.
Releasing April 23rd 🍑
Air Jordan 3 'Georgia Peach'
=> https://t.co/33zRvpzlnS pic.twitter.com/pynkTXgy7V
— JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) April 10, 2024
The WMNS Air Jordan 3 “Georgia Peach” will have an official color code that reads White/Cosmic Clay-Sail-Cement Grey. The shoes feature a white leather base along the uppers, tongue, sockliner, and heel tab. We see the Cosmic Clay color take center-stage as it pops along the midsole, eyelets, and Jumpman branding on the heel and tongue. The shoes are finished with a Sail and Cement Grey outsole with hits of Cosmic Clay seen on the bottoms.
Of course, as with most Air Jordan 3 retro models, the signature feature is the elephant print along the toe and heel. The elephant print has become synonymous with Jordan sneakers and we've seen countless models rock the print as a direct derivative from the Air Jordan 3. This pair will be no different and we should see a high demand with these being a unique colorway for the WMNS catalogue.
WMNS Air Jordan 3 ‘Georgia Peach'
The WMNS Air Jordan 3 “Georgia Peach” is set to drop on April 23, 2024 and will be released on Nike SNKRS app and select Jordan Brand retailers. Once again, these will come in women's sizing and will retail for $200, but don't be surprised if these go quickly as they're perfect for the fellas as well. All in all, this is a great release for the upcoming summer and we wouldn't be surprised if we saw similar releases pop-up throughout the upcoming season.
What do you think of these? Will you be grabbing a pair?