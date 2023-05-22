Just as Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey ruined childhoods by making the iconic characters into slasher villains, it looks like Cinderella will be getting the same treatment as a horror film, Cinderella’s Curse, has been announced.

Bloody Disgusting broke the news of this upcoming horror treatment of the Cinderella story. Cinderella’s Curse will be produced and directed by Louisa Warren and written by Harry Boxley. The cast is led by Kelly Rian Sanson, Chrissie Wunna, and Danielle Scott. ITN Studios will be distributing the film.

“This [is] an incredibly unique spin on the Cinderella we all love and know. There are going to be some truly horrific deaths by her hands. I think the gore hounds are in for a treat in my dark retelling,” Warren told Bloody Disgusting.

Filming is scheduled to begin next month in the UK and the film will be released in October 2023.

This isn’t the first time that filmmakers have attempted to retell old classics (or use the characters from them) and put a horror spin on them. The aforementioned Winnie-the-Pooh horror film is the most prominent example in recent memory, but there was also another unauthorized film called The Mean One which put a slasher spin on the classic Grinch story. While they may be deemed unnecessary, it is admittedly fun to see some iconic bits of your childhood repurposed with an adult spin. Now the question of whether or not Cinderella will use her glass slipper as a weapon will have to wait months before being answered.