The New England Patriots are entering the 2023 season with a lot of uncertainty. They have a new offensive coordinator in Bill O'Brien, and they are looking to bolster their roster after a down season last year in hopes of improving coming into the 2023 season.

The Patriots' offense is led by quarterback Mac Jones, who was coming off a promising rookie season last season but then had a massive decline in his second year in the league. After McDaniel's departure last year, there was a mix of calling the offensive plays but now with O'Brien back in the fold in New England, things could be on the way up, especially with some of their new acquisitions.

Jones now has the best-supporting cast he's had so far in his first three years as a pro. They added Juju Smith-Schuster in the offseason as well as drafted Tyquan Thornton to go along side DaVante Parker. There are things to be hopeful for coming into this season as a Patriots fan but it's going to be some tough sledding going up against the daunting AFC East.

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 7.5 wins: +100

Under 7.5 wins: -122

Why the Patriots Can Win 7.5 Games

Mac Jones showed promise as a rookie, completing 67.6% of his passes for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also had 13 interceptions, but that number is likely to come down as he gains more experience. If he can get back to how he was as a rookie the Patriots' offense can really take a step forward.

The Patriots have added some playmakers on offense. They drafted wide receiver Tyquan Thornton in the first round, and he has the speed to stretch the field. They also signed Juju Smith-Schuster in free agency, giving Jones another reliable target.

The Patriots each and every year have one of the top defenses in the league which keeps them in games all season long. They ranked 10th in the NFL in points allowed in 2022, and they return most of their key players. The defense should be even better in 2023, as they will have more experience playing together.

Why the Patriots Can Not Win 7.5 Games

The New England Patriots are coming off a disappointing 8-9 season in 2022, and they are not expected to be a playoff team in 2023. They have a lot of question marks on their roster, and their schedule is tough.

On offense, the Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Jones showed some promise as a rookie but doubled it up with a down season in his second year in the league but he is still a work in progress. He will need to improve his accuracy and decision-making if the Patriots want to be successful and stay the Patriots' long-term starter.

The Patriots also have some question marks at wide receiver. The newly acquired Juju Smith-Schuster who's coming off his Superbowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs is a good receiver, but they need more production out of DeVante Parker and secondary wideouts like Tyquan Thornton and Kendrick Bourne to step up. The Patriots need someone to step up and be a reliable option for Mac Jones to progress in his third year as a pro.

The Patriots running game is good when Rhamondre Stevenson is able to remain healthy. If Stevenson can remain healthy he will be a huge boost to this offense's hopes but the way that they will need to run him into the ground, he will be nicked up all throughout this season. Let's also not forget that the AFC East will be a whole lot tougher with Aaron Rodgers as a part of the New York Jets to go along with Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa. That means the Dolphins will need to play against three top 10 Quarterbacks six times this season which is more than 1/3 of the season.

Final New England Patriots Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a rough season for the Patriots. Not because I don't think they will be competitive but because they play in one of if not the hardest divisions in all of football. While I do expect Mac Jones to put a better foot forward this season it's hard to expect that to be enough firepower to outscore these behemoths in the AFC East. The Patriots defense can only do so much to keep them in games but it will be up to Mac Jones and his supporting cast to put some numbers on the board. Ultimately, the Patriots will be competitive but will fall short in a ton of games this season staying under their win total.

Final New England Patriots Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 7.5 Wins (-122)