Mac Jones is back at the Patriots practice facilities. Field Yates tweeted on Friday morning that Jones is back in the building.

After missing practice yesterday due to illness, Patriots QB Mac Jones is back in the building today. The team is scheduled to take the field at 12:15 PM for practice. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 16, 2022

Mac Jones missed practice on Thursday due to an illness, but it likely would not hold him out of his Week 2 matchup with the Steelers.

Yesterday, Bill Belichick didn’t seem too worried that his quarterback was missing time.

“Yeah, there are things that he needs, but we have to get everyone else ready too,” Belichick said.

If Jones had missed more time, Belichick and the Patriots should have been worried. The quarterbacks behind Mac Jones on the depth chart are veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe.

Mac Jones is dealing with a plethora of issues, including this illness and the back injury he suffered late in the loss against the Dolphins on Sunday. He has not missed a start in just over a year of action in the NFL

The Patriots don’t want to be dealing with health issues to their franchise quarterback. If last weekend was any indication for the future of New England Patriots football, it could be a dim few years. The offense looked stagnant, and it was challenging for the team to move the ball up the field with any ease.

Patriots practice began at 12:15 PM today in Foxborough, and Mac Jones was on the field.

As Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe warm up, entering from stage left…Mac Jones returns to @Patriots practice. pic.twitter.com/zwftNt8LYw — Bob Socci (@BobSocci) September 16, 2022

Mac Jones and company will undergo their final preparations to face another injury decimated team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. All signs point towards Jones suiting up on Sunday, a relief for New Englanders.