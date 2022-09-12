New Fright Night Skins, Ashen Night Sylas, and Worlds 2022 Azir!

In League of Legends Patch 12.18, the reimagining of the Gothic skinline comes with Fright Night, as well as Worlds 2022 Azir and Ashen Slayer Sylas.

During the poll at the beginning of this year, the playerbase was asked which skinline they would like to see reimagined and reworked. Riot revealed that Gothic won this poll a few months ago, and even gave us a sneak peek at these skins. Now, we can see them in all of their glory.

The regular Worlds skin recipient is Azir, now a gigantic mecha in the middle of San Francisco.

Ashen Slayer Sylas is the newest addition to the Mythic-exclusive Ashen skinline.

Ashen Slayer Sylas – 100 Mythic Essence

Sylas is the latest addition to the Ashen series, only obtainable through Mythic Essence.

Ashen Slayer Sylas has the same color palette as the other Ashen skins, but he’s still unable to find a shirt. His chains are not that prominent, and at first glance he looks similar to Ashen Conqueror Pantheon.

This Ashen skin is surely in line with the other ones, but it doesn’t quite compete with the other Sylas skins considering its price. Wearing it doesn’t feel the same as Pyke’s and doesn’t carry an identical feeling of glory.

Worlds 2022 Azir – 1350 RP

Azir has been selected for this year’s Worlds skin.

On the splash art, Worlds 2022 Azir towers over the city’s buildings. He is a mecha of some sort, adorned in banners that have Worlds-related logos on them. Thresh is also visible in the background, as well as the Golden Gate Bridge.

Worlds 2022 Azir is gold, white, and blue, consistent with the Worlds 2022 color palette. The banners flow freely under his arms, and the sand soldiers are now robots that have the Worlds logo above them once active.

Fright Night Skins

“Bounding across the land on gargantuan frog legs, the Toadstool Boarding House attracts lodgers of the most frightful variety. Regardless of where it settles, there is always a monster in need of a place to stay, and Mother Glasc is always there to welcome them into the family with open arms. And an endless labyrinth of rooms ensures that none are ever turned away.”

Fright Night Annie – 1350 RP

“Awful Orphan Annie comes home from school each day

A lonely little lady with whom no one will play

Now all her family’s fled (or dead or gone away)

She can depend on Mr. Tibbers to make her new friends stay!”

The splash art for Fright Night Annie is one of her best yet. She has braided twintails, and her purple fire that matches the glow of her eyes. This black, white, and purple palette carries over to Tibbers, standing menacingly behind her knitting a new bear.

In-game, Fright Night Annie’s purple fire glows bright. This is consistent with all of her abilities and her passive swirl. The SFX for her abilities also have a “hallowed” bass-y effect. Tibbers is mostly black, save his head.

Fright Night Draven – 1350 RP

“Draven’s vivid violence gives everyone a fright

Hide ‘n’ seek is higher stakes these days at night

“There’s no escape for you,” he cackles with delight

But say his name three times with praise, and he might forget the fight!”

Fright Night Draven wears a mask (as a nod to a very prominent horror icon) and has upgraded his axes into chainsaws.

Fright Night Draven’s in-game model is primarily black, with only the chainsaws standing out with their grey color. His VFX gave a deep red color, which is mostly visible while his chainsaws are in the air.

Fright Night Nautilus – 1350 RP

“Strange and ghoulish screaming woke Nautilus into being

He made his way outside to find them most displeasing

These lousy, no good neighbors, always there sightseeing!

“What kind of butler would I be if I don’t send them fleeing?””

Fright Night Nautilus shares his splash art with Renata Glasc. As They are mid-dance, with Nautilus’ ghastly eyes seemingly expressing joy at the act. Annie is slightly visible in the background, just behind Renata.

His candlelit form is visible in all of its glory in-game. Fright Night Nautilus has a singular candle on his head, burning with pale blue flame. His hook, now a chandelier, has several candles on it too. His VFX is the same blue color. He has purple and a ghastly grey as his secondary colors. Some of his abilities have a spider-web pattern on them too, as an added vibe.

Fright Night Renata Glasc – 1350 RP

“Tender loving care and spoons of sugar spice

And all the other things that make a mommy nice

It choked her throat and lungs and showed her virtue’s vice

Some chosen children love the dark, that’s Mother Glasc’s advice!”

Fright Night Renata Glasc shares her splash art with Nautilus, as they are shown mid-dance. Renata Glasc’s bat-winged companion, now fully black, is visible behind her. “Mother Glasc” has white and blue flowy hair and has a ghoulish glowing arm instead of her usual mechanical one.

This ghoulish blue-green color is shared with her abilities’ VFX in-game, too. As with Nautilus, some parts of her abilities like the root part of her Q, have the spider-web decal on them. The sound effects for her abilities are also modified to enhance the “horror” effect – her ultimate even has a faint scream at the beginning.

Fright Night Trundle – 1350 RP

“Teenage nightmare Trundle leaves everything distressed

But he won’t lift a finger cleaning up his mess

Howling, growling, scowling, his chores he won’t address,

For he has a team (or two) of Scareball players to impress!”

Fright Night Trundle is mostly in grayscale in the splash art. Only his weapon, collar, and the pizza that he’s holding has the orange color. His eyes also have a very faint glow, mostly hidden by his full beard and hair. If you look hard enough, Annie is seen shushing small Tibbers, hiding from Trundle. The mansion behind glows a subtle green, assumed to be Nautilus and Renata’s haunted abode.

His in-game model closely resembles the colors on his splash art, only with more contrast. There’s little room for Trundle’s VFX, but this skin does it well. When Q is active, he breathes fire, and when proc’d will grant his weapon a brighter glow. W is subtle, creating a dark field with faint orange mists in the shape of a spiderweb. His E is… a house with faint howls audible from within.

Fright Night Urgot – 1350 RP

“Unctuous Uncle Urgot has no nose to smell

No feet or toes to stink, but he’s still feeling swell

‘Cause visitors arrive and ring the household bell

With new parts not so rotten for him, and tummy snacks as well!”

Fright Night Urgot is white from the waist up, and black and purple from his tummy to his legs. Annie and Tibbers are once again visible, both of whom remain yet unnoticed by Urgot. Our crab-legged friend appears to be knitted and bandaged, which only gives a more uneasy feeling.

His shotgun arm that blended into the background in his splash art can be seen in-game. It also glows purple, similar to his legs and the markings that indicate his passive. When W is toggled, the spiderweb decal is creatively placed under him. Enemies hit with his R will hear a clock ticking, and have their screens covered up in his bandages once he pulls them.

Urgot has been waiting quite some time for a new skin, and this is surely one that will not disappoint.

Fright Night Annie, Nautilus, Renata Glasc, Urgot, and Trundle, as well as Worlds 2022 Azir and Ashen Slayer Sylas, are all expected to release with League of Legends Patch 12.18, scheduled to go live on September 21st, 2022.

