It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a New Hampshire-UConn prediction and pick. UConn is the two-time defending champion in college basketball and they have a matchup against New Hampshire in this upcoming game.

New Hampshire is 1-1 this season after getting blown out by UMass and then blowing out UMass-Boston in their next game. Ne Hampshire is a member if the America East. The big key for them this season is Anthony McComb III and Sami Pissis. They are the two leaders in scoring for the Wildcats and will be key in this game against UConn.

UConn is also undefeated after winning easily against Sacred Heart to start the season at 1-0. UConn is in the running for a third straight national championship. Alex Karaban and Liam McNeeley will be the two biggest standouts for the Huskies after they opened the season with a great start.

Here are the New Hampshire-UConn College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: New Hampshire-UConn Odds

New Hampshire: +37.5 (-106)

Moneyline:

UC0nn: -37.5 (-114)

Moneyline:

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How to Watch New Hampshire vs. UConn

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: FS2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why New Hampshire Will Cover The Spread/Win

New Hampshire was inconsistent on offense last season and was in the middle tier of the America East Conference. They scored 74.1 points per game, had a field goal percentage of 41.4%, and had a three-point percentage of 32.4%. This season, three different New Hampshire players are averaging over double digits after the first game, with Anthony McComb III and Sami Pissis leading at 16.5 points per game. Then, Rex Sunderland leads the way in assists at six per game. Anthony McComb III and Sami Pissis are the keys in this offense and will be if they have any chance to keep things close against UConn.

New Hampshire's defense was solid last year. They allowed 74.1 points per game, 43.7% from the field, and 29.8% from behind the arc. This season, Sami Pissis is tied for the lead in rebounds at eight per game. Then, Dylan Saunders led the way in blocks with one per game, and one player is averaging one steal per game. The Wildcats must be huge in defense in this game against the Huskies because UConn has the potential to overwhelm different teams across the board.

Why UConn Will Cover The Spread/Win

UConn's offense was inconsistent last season. They scored 81.4 points per game, had a 49.7% field goal percentage, and a 35.8% three-point shooting percentage. This season, four Huskies hit over double digits in scoring, with Alex Karaban leading at 20 points per game. He also leads the way in assists at seven per game. The Huskies have a lot of potential on offense and need to do more because they struggled last season. They looked great in their first game, and it will be interesting in this game to see how it carries over.

The Huskie's defense was great last season. They allowed 63.4 points per game, 39.2% from the field, and 31.2% from behind the arc. Then, Tarris Reed Jr. has been great down low, with 11 rebounds to start the year. Then, Alex Karaban led the way in blocks with seven to start the game. Then, Hassan Diarra and Samson Johnson were the leader in steals with two in their first game. This is an interesting test against the Wildcats, but UConn has the toughness to dominate in defense in this game.

Final New Hampshire-UConn Prediction & Pick

New Hampshire has shown they are a decent team and probably improved from last year, but this is going to be an avalanche. UConn is the better team and they should win and cover easily in this game. The Huskies are just that much better and they should blowout the Wildcats at home. UConn will stay dominant in this game.

Final New Hampshire-UConn Prediction & Pick: UConn -37.5 (-114)