The tradition of HBCU Campus Queens, a cornerstone of Black excellence, is taking center stage in the new TV dramedy Queen of the Yard. Co-created by award-winning filmmaker Stacey L. Holman (The Black Church: This Is Our Story) and writer/producer Tracee Loran (Black History Baddies), this Mississippi-based series explores the fierce competition, sisterhood, and personal growth behind the crowns.

Queen of the Yard centers on Morgan Mitchell, a freshman at Revel University eager to explore her Black identity after growing up in a predominantly white environment. Her dream of becoming Miss Revel leads her into the Queen’s Queue, a high-stakes world where grace, resilience, and leadership define the winners. Alongside competitors like Ivy, the poised perfectionist; Tashera, the street-smart contender; and Lottie, the free-spirited creative, Morgan learns that pageantry is about much more than beauty, it’s about navigating rivalries, finding sisterhood, and discovering herself.

“Queen of the Yard offers a vibrant, authentic portrayal of HBCU Campus Queens,” says Stacey L. Holman, Co-Creator and Executive Producer. “This tradition goes beyond crowns and gowns it embodies leadership, resilience, and the richness of Black excellence.”

Launching on Giving Tuesday, the creators are raising $35,000 through a Crowdfundr campaign to produce a five-minute proof-of-concept film. With authentic costumes, detailed set designs, and compelling storytelling, the short film will showcase the series' vision.

By donating, supporters aren’t just helping to create a TV series, they’re uplifting Black voices and empowering women. One percent of all donations will go to the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, an organization committed to advancing Black women through education, leadership, and economic opportunities.

“By contributing, you’re supporting more than a show,” says Holman. “You’re becoming a hero for Black stories and helping us inspire future generations.”

To complement the series, the creators are launching the Queen of the Yard podcast on December 18. Available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and other platforms, the podcast will share personal stories from former and aspiring Campus Queens. These episodes will explore themes of sisterhood, self-discovery, and leadership, offering deeper insights into the legacy of HBCU pageantry.

“We’ve spoken with many former Campus Queens, each with a unique journey,” says co-creator Tracee Loran. “It’s time to bring these untold stories to a wider audience.

Queen of the Yard is more than entertainment it’s a tribute to a century-old tradition that uplifts Black women as leaders and role models. Whether through the series, the podcast, or the fundraiser, every contribution supports a powerful message of representation and empowerment.