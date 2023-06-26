Summer is in full swing. But why go to the beach and get sunburned when you can just binge on the classic summer episodes from the original Beverly Hills 90210 from Season 2? Kids, listen up for an important history lesson: Long before the age of streaming, back in the 1990s, the only time us kids could watch original programming was during the regular broadcast network season of late August until early May. That's right, the networks sadistically used to make the prime viewing season the exact same months as the school year, so when we were finally out of school and had ample time to watch television, all that we could find on the air were reruns?! Then, the coolest group of 30-somethings playing high schoolers you've ever seen — the gang from 90210 — made the audacious decision to air original episodes in the summer months after the traditional broadcast season, and it was… awesome! You see, Brandon worked at the beach club, and the Dylan, Kelly, Brenda love triangle took shape, and — oh I can't spoil any more of it for you, you'll just have to relive the magic for yourselves. Just know how lucky you are, modern day kids, to have viewing options all year round, like you do now, on streamers like, say Hulu, for instance. And my oh my, what a wonderfully organic segue into…

New to Hulu in July 2023

July 1

ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream

Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 1-2

CSI: Miami: Complete Season 5 – Whoa, they got Season 5?! That's the Miami-est season yet… I've heard!

Digimon Adventure: 2020: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Dragon Ball Z Kai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

One Piece: Episodes 458-517 (DUBBED)

Survivor: Complete Season 42

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 33

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 1

A Good Day to Die Hard

A Good Year

Alien

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Aliens

Alita: Battle Angel

All the Right Moves

Bachelor Party

Bandidas

Bohemian Rhapsody – Or just watch the car scene of Wayne's World.

Bruno

Burlesque

Center Stage: On Pointe

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chloe

City Of Joy

Clive Barker’s The Plague

Closer

Cocktail

The Covenant

Cover Versions

Death on the Nile

Deja Vu – Why do I feel like I've seen this one before?

The Descendants – The George Clooney/Shailene Woodley drama set in Kauai. Not to be confused with the Disney Channel juggernaut film series Descendants. Or go ahead and confuse it, just to see how long your kids will watch before asking you where Dove Cameron is.

Die Hard

Die Hard: With A Vengeance

Dog Soldiers

Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead – Oh this is a classic from the age of spell-the-entire-plot-out-as-much-as-possible-in-the-title! Up there with the Sylvester Stallone/Estelle Getty classic Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot

Elysium

Father of the Bride

Father of the Bride II

Flicka

Ford v Ferrari – Spoiler alert: I haven't actually seen it yet but I'm guessing Ferrari wins!

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Fun With Dick and Jane

Get Him to the Greek

Gotti

The Guardian

The Guilty

Here Comes The Boom

High Heat

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hulk

I Know What You Did Last Summer

The Internship

Joy Ride

Jumpin’ Jack Flash

Kick-Ass

King Kong

Lol

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King

The Man Who Knew Too Little

Maudie

Metro

Mrs. Doubtfire

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

Our Idiot Brother

Parental Guidance

The Perfect Storm

Queen of the Damned

Real Steel

Red Tails

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

See How They Run

Shanghai Knights

Shanghai Noon

Skyline

Step Brothers – This one will never have you look at bunk beds the same way again.

Support the Girls

Sweet Home Alabama – It's a song and a movie! Neat!

Total Recall

Un Padre No Tan Padre

Villains

The Walk

What Happens in Vegas

What’s Love Got To Do With It – For all those still mourning and missing the late, great Tina Turner, check out her biopic!

Whiplash – For those who have only seen J.K. Simmons in those State Farm commercials, please see this movie pronto! “Not quite my tempo.”

Wild Things

July 2

ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream

Baby Sharks: Special Premiere

Bull Shark Bandits: Special Premiere

Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead: Special Premiere

Camo Sharks: Special Premiere

Counting Jaws: Special Premiere

Game of Sharks: Special Premiere

Jaws Invasion: Special Premiere

Jaws vs. Boats: Special Premiere

Maui Shark Mystery: Special Premiere

Most Extreme Sharks: Special Premiere

Return of the White Shark: Special Premiere

Saved From a Shark: Special Premiere

Shark Attack Files: Complete Season 2

Shark Below Zero: Special Premiere

Shark Eat Shark: Special Premiere

Shark Queens: Special Premiere

Shark Side of the Moon: Special Premiere

Shark Superpower: Special Premiere

Sharkcano: Hawaii: Special Premiere

Sharks that Eat Everything: Special Premiere

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Showdown: Special Premiere

Sky Sharks: Special Premiere

When Sharks Attack 360: Complete Season 1

When Sharks Attack…And Why: Complete Season 1

World’s Biggest Hammerhead?: Special Premiere

July 5

CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair: Documentary Premiere

July 6

Ancient Aliens: Season 18B

Ancient Aliens Special Presentation: Special Premiere

July 7

The Ashley Madison Affair: Complete Docuseries

Night Train

The Quiet Girl

July 8

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 1, Part 2 (SUBBED)

July 9

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

July 10

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 9 Premiere

12 Strong

July 11

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband: Complete Docuseries

July 12

Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins: Complete Season 1

July 13

The Jewel Thief: Documentary Premiere

Court Cam: Complete Season 4

Pretty Problems

July 14

Imagine Dragons Live In Vegas: Documentary Premiere

What We Do in the Shadows: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere

A Little White Lie

Vesper

July 15

Black Death

Drunk StonedBrilliantDead: The Story Of The National Lampoon

Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game

SAS: Red Notice

The Two Faces Of January

July 17

Georgetown

July 19

Justified: City Primeval: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere

If You Wish Upon Me: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

July 20

Cold Case Files: Complete Season 3

Flip Wars: Complete Season 2

Day of the Dead

Escaping My Stalker

The Old Man

Milkwater

July 21

Big RV Remix: Complete Season 1

The Ritual Killer

Space Oddity

July 22

Praise Petey: Series Premiere

July 24

Futurama: Season 11 Premiere – Good news, everyone, these are new episodes!

My Happy Ending

July 26

The Hardy Boys: Complete Third and Final Season

July 27

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 7

Mother Undercover: Complete Docuseries

In Viaggio

Smoking Causes Coughing

July 28

This Fool: Complete Season 2

The Donor Party

God’s Country

The Lair

July 29

Assassin

Permanent

July 31

Rio 2