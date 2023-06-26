Summer is in full swing. But why go to the beach and get sunburned when you can just binge on the classic summer episodes from the original Beverly Hills 90210 from Season 2? Kids, listen up for an important history lesson: Long before the age of streaming, back in the 1990s, the only time us kids could watch original programming was during the regular broadcast network season of late August until early May. That's right, the networks sadistically used to make the prime viewing season the exact same months as the school year, so when we were finally out of school and had ample time to watch television, all that we could find on the air were reruns?! Then, the coolest group of 30-somethings playing high schoolers you've ever seen — the gang from 90210 — made the audacious decision to air original episodes in the summer months after the traditional broadcast season, and it was… awesome! You see, Brandon worked at the beach club, and the Dylan, Kelly, Brenda love triangle took shape, and — oh I can't spoil any more of it for you, you'll just have to relive the magic for yourselves. Just know how lucky you are, modern day kids, to have viewing options all year round, like you do now, on streamers like, say Hulu, for instance. And my oh my, what a wonderfully organic segue into…
New to Hulu in July 2023
July 1
ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream
Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 1-2
CSI: Miami: Complete Season 5 – Whoa, they got Season 5?! That's the Miami-est season yet… I've heard!
Digimon Adventure: 2020: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Dragon Ball Z Kai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
One Piece: Episodes 458-517 (DUBBED)
Survivor: Complete Season 42
The Amazing Race: Complete Season 33
Undercover Boss: Complete Season 1
A Good Day to Die Hard
A Good Year
Alien
Alien 3
Alien Resurrection
Aliens
Alita: Battle Angel
All the Right Moves
Bachelor Party
Bandidas
Bohemian Rhapsody – Or just watch the car scene of Wayne's World.
Bruno
Burlesque
Center Stage: On Pointe
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chloe
City Of Joy
Clive Barker’s The Plague
Closer
Cocktail
The Covenant
Cover Versions
Death on the Nile
Deja Vu – Why do I feel like I've seen this one before?
The Descendants – The George Clooney/Shailene Woodley drama set in Kauai. Not to be confused with the Disney Channel juggernaut film series Descendants. Or go ahead and confuse it, just to see how long your kids will watch before asking you where Dove Cameron is.
Die Hard
Die Hard: With A Vengeance
Dog Soldiers
Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead – Oh this is a classic from the age of spell-the-entire-plot-out-as-much-as-possible-in-the-title! Up there with the Sylvester Stallone/Estelle Getty classic Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot
Elysium
Father of the Bride
Father of the Bride II
Flicka
Ford v Ferrari – Spoiler alert: I haven't actually seen it yet but I'm guessing Ferrari wins!
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Fun With Dick and Jane
Get Him to the Greek
Gotti
The Guardian
The Guilty
Here Comes The Boom
High Heat
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
The Hulk
I Know What You Did Last Summer
The Internship
Joy Ride
Jumpin’ Jack Flash
Kick-Ass
King Kong
Lol
The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers
The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King
The Man Who Knew Too Little
Maudie
Metro
Mrs. Doubtfire
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
Our Idiot Brother
Parental Guidance
The Perfect Storm
Queen of the Damned
Real Steel
Red Tails
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
See How They Run
Shanghai Knights
Shanghai Noon
Skyline
Step Brothers – This one will never have you look at bunk beds the same way again.
Support the Girls
Sweet Home Alabama – It's a song and a movie! Neat!
Total Recall
Un Padre No Tan Padre
Villains
The Walk
What Happens in Vegas
What’s Love Got To Do With It – For all those still mourning and missing the late, great Tina Turner, check out her biopic!
Whiplash – For those who have only seen J.K. Simmons in those State Farm commercials, please see this movie pronto! “Not quite my tempo.”
Wild Things
July 2
ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream
Baby Sharks: Special Premiere
Bull Shark Bandits: Special Premiere
Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead: Special Premiere
Camo Sharks: Special Premiere
Counting Jaws: Special Premiere
Game of Sharks: Special Premiere
Jaws Invasion: Special Premiere
Jaws vs. Boats: Special Premiere
Maui Shark Mystery: Special Premiere
Most Extreme Sharks: Special Premiere
Return of the White Shark: Special Premiere
Saved From a Shark: Special Premiere
Shark Attack Files: Complete Season 2
Shark Below Zero: Special Premiere
Shark Eat Shark: Special Premiere
Shark Queens: Special Premiere
Shark Side of the Moon: Special Premiere
Shark Superpower: Special Premiere
Sharkcano: Hawaii: Special Premiere
Sharks that Eat Everything: Special Premiere
Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Showdown: Special Premiere
Sky Sharks: Special Premiere
When Sharks Attack 360: Complete Season 1
When Sharks Attack…And Why: Complete Season 1
World’s Biggest Hammerhead?: Special Premiere
July 5
CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair: Documentary Premiere
July 6
Ancient Aliens Special Presentation: Special Premiere
July 7
The Ashley Madison Affair: Complete Docuseries
Night Train
The Quiet Girl
July 8
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 1, Part 2 (SUBBED)
July 9
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
July 10
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 9 Premiere
12 Strong
July 11
Betrayal: The Perfect Husband: Complete Docuseries
July 12
Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins: Complete Season 1
July 13
The Jewel Thief: Documentary Premiere
Court Cam: Complete Season 4
Pretty Problems
July 14
Imagine Dragons Live In Vegas: Documentary Premiere
What We Do in the Shadows: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere
A Little White Lie
Vesper
July 15
Black Death
Drunk StonedBrilliantDead: The Story Of The National Lampoon
Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game
SAS: Red Notice
The Two Faces Of January
July 17
Georgetown
July 19
Justified: City Primeval: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere
If You Wish Upon Me: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
July 20
Cold Case Files: Complete Season 3
Flip Wars: Complete Season 2
Day of the Dead
Escaping My Stalker
The Old Man
Milkwater
July 21
Big RV Remix: Complete Season 1
The Ritual Killer
Space Oddity
July 22
Praise Petey: Series Premiere
July 24
Futurama: Season 11 Premiere – Good news, everyone, these are new episodes!
My Happy Ending
July 26
The Hardy Boys: Complete Third and Final Season
July 27
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 7
Mother Undercover: Complete Docuseries
In Viaggio
Smoking Causes Coughing
July 28
This Fool: Complete Season 2
The Donor Party
God’s Country
The Lair
July 29
Assassin
Permanent
July 31
Rio 2