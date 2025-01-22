If Maverick Carter has his way, the NBA may have some legitimate competition for the first time since merging with the ABA nearly 50 years ago. Carter is part of a group of international titans of industry looking to put $5 billion together to challenge the NBA by playing in eight cities around the world. The concept would be similar to the models used by F1 Racing or LIV Golf , or even what the BIG3 tries to do on a smaller scale in the U.S.

That would mean no city actually owns any team. Rather, each team travels to the same city for two weeks, plays a series of games there, and then moves on to the next city, using a rotating schedule.

There would be several differences between this league and the NBA.

6 men's teams and 6 women's teams

Would play in 8 cities around the world

Players would own a piece of the league

That last point is where they believe they have the advantage. If players see ownership as an attractive concept, they could pass up the NBA and play for Carter’s league. The wealth that comes with being a part-owner could be generational.

And if the league fails, players wouldn’t assume any financial risk, other than the stain of being a part of such a venture. Because where the money comes from to fund the league could create its own set of problems.