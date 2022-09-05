New Mafia game under development

A new Mafia video game is now under development, according to 2K Games.

In a blog post celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Mafia game franchise, general manager Roman Hladik said that an all-new Mafia project is on the way. Other than confirmation that it was on the way, there are not many details available yet. Hladik mentioned in the post that it is still a few years away, meaning that we will most likely not be seeing the game in the next one or two years. While this may seem like a long time, it is par for the course for the game’s development time. The original Mafia game was released back in 2002 and was well received by critics. Its sequel, Mafia II, came out in 2010, a whole eight years later. The third game in the series, Mafia III, followed six years after in 2016.

These long gaps between game releases give us a glimpse of the developer’s development cycle. The developers of Mafia are taking their time to make sure that they can deliver a game that is up to their standards. All of the Mafia games released as of the writing of this article are rated positively, with the exception of the third game’s lower rating. Overall, though, this game is definitely something to look forward to.

New Mafia game release date estimates

If the gap between the previous games is any indication, we can expect at least six years of development. That means the earliest that the game will come out is around 2028, with the latest at around 2030. Of course, the release date could come sooner, due to the increasing experience of the developers. While there is still no definite release date, however, it’s important to manage expectations.

While waiting for the game’s development, interested players can try out the previous games in the series. The original version of the first game, Mafia, is currently available for free on Steam. Hurry though, as the free game is only available until the 5th of September. If players want to try out the other games in the series, there is an ongoing franchise sale until the 9th of September. Players can save up to 67% on any of the Mafia games.