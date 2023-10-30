It's November! That means it's already been six months since HBO Max changed its name to Max. It quite effortlessly rolls off the tongue now, unlike Elon Musk's X which we may need to qualify as (formerly known as Twitter) for the rest of our days. But let's not sour this discussion with talk of the world's richest man, we're here to discuss a full new month of streaming options on Max! It's the happiest time of the year, unless you're allergic to eggnog or have seasonal affective disorder. Man, this intro is going off the rails and fast — we better just get to all the new offerings in television and film to expect from Max for the month of November!

Full list of new Max titles in November 2023

November 1

Act of Valor (2012)

After the Thin Man (1936)

Aliens (1986)

The Ant Bully (2006)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

The Avengers (1998)

The Bachelor (1999)

The Bad and the Beautiful (1952)

Bells Are Ringing (1960)

Black Beauty (1994)

Boys' Night Out (1962)

Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984)

Brigadoon (1954)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

A Christmas Carol (1938)

Christmas Cookie Challenge, Seasons 1-5 (Food Network)

Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

A Christmas Story (1983)

A Cinderella Story (2004)

A Christmas Story 2 (2012)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Diner (1982)

Down to Earth (2001)

Dune (1984)

Elf (2003)

The Fantastic Four (2015)

Fever Pitch (2005)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

Four Christmases (2008)

Fred Claus (2007)

Free Fire (2017)

Funny Farm (1988)

Get Carter (1971)

Get Smart (2008)

The Golden Compass (2007)

Gran Torino (2008)

Great Expectations (1998)

Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

Head of State (2003)

Hearts in Atlantis (2001)

High Life (2019)

Holiday Affair (1949)

Holiday Baking Championship, Seasons 1-9 (Food Network)

Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Seasons 1-2 (Food Network)

Holiday Wars, Seasons 1-4 (Food Network)

Inkheart (2009)

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

Jack Frost (1998)

John Dies at the End (2013)

Kart Racer (2003)

Killing Me Softly (2003)

Kin (2018)

The King's Speech (2010)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Legally Blondes (2009)

The Lovely Bones (2010)

Major League (1989)

The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

Mean Girls 2 (2011)

Misery (1990)

Mistress America (2015)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

New Year's Eve (2011)

Now You See Me (2013)

Now You See Me 2 (2016)

Ordinary People (1980)

Paddington 2 (2017)

Paycheck (2003)

The Pirate (1948)

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

The Polar Express (2004)

Predators (2010)

The Prince and the Pauper (1937)

Road House (1989)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Room for One More (1952)

Running on Empty (1988)

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

Song of the Thin Man (1947)

The Pioneer Woman: Hometown Stories, Season 1 (Food Network)

Traffik (2018)

The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947)

Unfinished Business (2015)

Uptown Girls (2003)

Walking Tall (2004)

Wargames (1983)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

Welcome To Marwen (2018)

Where the Boys Are (1960)

Winter's Bone (2010)

Winter's Tale (2014)

November 2

Caught in the Net, Season 2 (ID)

Christmas Cookie Challenge, Season 7 (Food Network)

Expedition Bigfoot, Season 4 (Discovery Channel)

November 3

Border Control: Spain, Seasons 1-3

Scent of Time (Max Original)

November 4

Rebuilding Black Wall Street, Season 1 (OWN)

November 5

Holiday Wars, Season 5 (Food Network)

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Nicole Avant, Season 1 (OWN)

The Lost Women of Highway 20, Season 1 (ID)

The Mountain Kitchen, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

November 6

Gumbo Coalition (2022) – follows two visionary civil rights leaders, Marc Morial and Janet Murguía, as they work to empower African American and Latino American communities through four turbulent years in America. Directed by two-time Academy Award-winning filmmaker Barbara Kopple, “Gumbo Coalition” takes us on an intimate — and sometimes humorous — journey into their lives, homes, and the family histories that motivate their united mission to create a more just and equitable country. At a dramatic crossroads in American history, these leaders face some of their biggest challenges: the global pandemic, the murder of George Floyd, and the 2020 presidential election and its aftermath.

Holiday Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)

The Family Chantel, Season 5 (TLC)

November 7

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown, Season 2 (Food Network)

Building Roots, Season 1B (HGTV)

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 5 (HGTV)

Operation Undercover (ID)

Stand Up & Shout: Songs from a Philly High School (2023) (HBO Original)

November 8

A Chestnut Family Christmas (2021) (OWN)

A Christmas For Mary (2019) (OWN)

A Christmas Fumble (2022) (OWN)

A Christmas Open House (HGTV)

A Christmas Stray (2021) (OWN)

A Gingerbread Christmas (Food Network)

The Great Holiday Bake War (2022) (OWN)

A Sisterly Christmas (2021) (OWN)

Artfully Designed, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Baking Christmas (2019) (OWN)

Buying Back the Block, 2 Specials(HGTV)

Candy Coated Christmas (Food Network)

Carole's Christmas (2019) (OWN)

Cooking Up Christmas (2020) (OWN)

Designing Christmas (HGTV)

Feds, Season 1 (ID)

First Christmas (2020) (OWN)

Fixer to Fabulous: Holiday Surprise, Season 1 (HGTV)

Fixer Upper: The Hotel (Magnolia Network) – follows Chip and Joanna Gaines’ most ambitious renovation to date as they transform a 100-year-old historic building near Magnolia Market into a boutique hotel – Hotel 1928 – showcasing their love for hospitality, restoration and their home city of Waco, Texas.

Food Network: White House Thanksgiving (Food Network)

Help! I Wrecked My House, Season 4 (HGTV)

Holiday Crafters Gone Wild, Season 1 (HGTV)

Home Town: Ben's Holiday Workshop, Season 1 (HGTV)

Home Town: Christmas in Laurel, Season 1 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Ho Ho Home (HGTV)

Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular, Season 1 (Food Network)

My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza, Season 1 (HGTV)

One Fine Christmas (2019) (OWN)

Our OWN Christmas (OWN)

Santa's Baking Blizzard, Season 1 (Food Network)

Surprising Santa Claus (HGTV)

The Big Holiday Food Fight, Season 1 (OWN)

Turkey Day Sunny's Way, Season 1 (Food Network)

Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge, Season 1 (Food Network)

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge, Seasons 1-2 (Food Network)

You Were My First Boyfriend (2023) (HBO Original)

November 9

My Sesame Street Friends, Season 4 (Max Original)

Rap Sh!t, Season 2 (Max Original) – Season two of RAP SH!T follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group. In their rise to fame, Shawna and Mia find themselves at a pivotal moment in their rap career as they are forced to decide if they will stay true to themselves or conform to the demands of the music industry.

Sesame Street, Season 54 (Max Original)

November 11

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life (2023) (HBO Original) – Since the late 1960s, Albert Brooks has been a major force in American comedy with his smart, sometimes absurdist, and truly unique sense of humor. From stand-up, to acting, to writing and directing short films, to his seven, iconic, original motion pictures, including “Modern Romance,” “Lost in America,” “Mother,” and more, Brooks has paved the way for future generations and remains a comedic force in a league of his own. With testimonials from some of the brightest comedy talents and serious thinkers, as well as family and friends, ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE (11/11) chronicles Brooks’ very early work all the way to present day. In this deep and personal conversation, Reiner and Brooks explore the origins and evolution of Brooks’ career, the impetus for his creativity, and the impact he has had on the world of comedy.

The Craftsman: Preserving the Last Higgins Boat (Magnolia Network)

November 12

American Monster, Season 9A (ID)

Kids Baking Championship: Sweets-giving (Food Network)

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Courtney B. Vance & Dr. Robin Smith (OWN)

November 13

Love Has Won (HBO Original)

November 14

Fear Thy Neighbor, Season 9A (ID)

How We Get Free (2023) (HBO Original)

Real Time Crime, Season 2 (ID)

Teen Titans Go!: WB 100th Anniversary Special & Intro Special (Cartoon Network)

November 15

Buddy vs. Christmas, Season 1 (Food Network)

Buddy vs. Duff Holiday, Season 1 (Food Network)

Expedition Unknown, Season 8B (Discovery Channel)

House Hunters International: Volume 8 (HGTV)

White House Christmas, 1998-2021 (HGTV)

White House Christmas Special, 2022 (HGTV)

November 16

The Dog House: UK, Christmas Special (Max Original)

Julia, Season 2 (Max Original) – In season two of JULIA (11/16), with her trailblazing cooking show up and running on the air, Julia (Sarah Lancashire) grapples with her rising celebrity and what that means for her, her colleagues and her show. In season two, Julia and her devoted husband Paul return from Simca’s home in France to find that her success has changed everything. Through her singular joie de vivre, she and her team must navigate WGBH, the White House and a threat from their past, while continuing to spearhead female-driven public television and confront social issues still prevalent today.

November 17

Killers of the Cosmos, Season 1 (Science Channel)

Tom & Jerry Snowman's Land (2022)

November 19

Teen Titans Go!: Wishbone

The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown, Season 1 (Food Network)

November 20

Ice Age America, Season 1 (Science Channel)

November 21

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Exposed: Crimes Gone Naked, Season 1 (ID)

Road Rage, Season 1 (ID)

November 22

The Intern (2015)

November 23

Christmas Eve on Sesame Street

Elmo Saves Christmas

Little Richard: I Am Everything (2023) (CNN Films/Max Original) – from CNN Films tells the story of the Black queer origins of rock n’ roll, exploding the whitewashed canon of American pop music to reveal the innovator – the originator – Richard Penniman. Through a wealth of archive and performance that brings us into Richard’s complicated inner world, the film unspools the icon’s life story with all its switchbacks and contradictions. In interviews with family, musicians, and cutting-edge Black and queer scholars, the film reveals how Richard created an art form for ultimate self-expression, yet what he gave to the world he was never able to give to himself. Throughout his life, Richard careened like a shiny cracked pinball between God, sex and rock n’ roll. The world tried to put him in a box, but Richard was an omni being who contained multitudes – he was unabashedly everything.

Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas

A Sesame Street Christmas Carol

November 24

Let Us Prey, Season 1 (ID)

The Lives of Felix (Las vidas de Fèlix)

November 27

Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Season 12 (Adult Swim)

Kids Baking Championship: Reindeer Games (Food Network)

The Garden: Commune or Cult, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)

November 28

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1G

South to Black Power (2023) (HBO Original) – is inspired by New York Times columnist and bestselling author Charles Blow’s provocative book, which calls for a reverse “great migration” of African Americans from the North back to the South to reclaim the land, political representation, and culture that they left behind, and in so doing, forever transform the power structure in America.

November 29

Help! My House is Haunted, Season 4B

Her (2014)

Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN: Down Under, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)

November 30

Bookie, Season 1 (Max Original) – From Emmy®-nominated creator Chuck Lorre (“The Big Bang Theory”) and Nick Bakay, this darkly funny comedy follows veteran Los Angeles bookie Danny (Sebastian Maniscalco) as the potential legalization of sports gambling in California threatens to upend his business for good. Alongside best friend and former NFL player Ray (Omar J. Dorsey), side-hustling sister Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito), and reluctantly reformed drug dealer Hector (Jorge Garcia), Danny must contend with his increasingly unstable clients as he tries to settle their debts – all while making plenty of risky bets of his own. Full of relatable mishaps, Bookie chronicles one man’s journey to adapt to an ever-changing world as he attempts to charm and con his way to the top.

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays (Food Network)

Bleacher Report Live Sports in November:

Please note this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change. All times are in ET.

Pre- and post-game programming will also be available to stream live, along with condensed replay highlights available after each game

November 1

NHL: Buffalo Sabres* at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.

NHL: St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche*, 9:30 p.m.

November 6

College Basketball: 2023 Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas

Women: USC vs. Ohio State, 2 p.m.

Men: Oregon vs. Georgia, 4:30 p.m.

Women: Colorado vs. LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Men: USC vs. Kansas State, 10 p.m.

November 7

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

NHL: New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m.

November 8

NHL: Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m.

NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.

November 14

NBA In-Season Tournament Group Play

Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder, 10 p.m.

November 15

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes, 7:30 p.m.

NHL: New York Islanders at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.

November 16

2023-24 Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal (Home Leg)

U.S. Men's National Team vs. Trinidad & Tobago, 8:30 p.m.

November 20

2023-24 Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal (Away Leg)

Soccer: U.S. Men's National Team vs. Trinidad & Tobago, Time TBA

November 21

NBA In-Season Tournament Group Play

Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m.

Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m.

November 22

NHL: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.

NHL: Vegas Golden Knights* at Dallas Stars, 9:30 p.m.

November 24

2023 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown

Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres, 6 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild, 8:30 p.m.

November 28

NBA In-Season Tournament Group Play

Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m.

November 29

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

*Telecast will not be available in the local indicated market