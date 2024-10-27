ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New Mexico State Aggies (2-5, 1-3 CUSA) take on the FIU Panthers (2-6, 1-3 CUSA) Tuesday night. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a New Mexico State-FIU prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the New Mexico State-FIU College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: New Mexico State-FIU Odds

New Mexico State: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +230

FIU: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -285

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

How to Watch New Mexico State vs. FIU

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: CBSSN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why New Mexico State Could Cover The Spread/Win

New Mexico State is coming off a thrilling overtime win against a good Louisiana Tech team. In the game, the Aggies were able to run for 160 yards. They did not have any explosive plays on the ground, but they stayed tough, and continued to run downhill. That type of tough running needs to carry over to this game. If they can be good on the ground again, they will win.

Another thing New Mexico State really did well was their run defense. The Aggies have been bad all season with their run defense, but they held Louisiana Tech to under three yards per carry. Stopping the run gives the defense an opportunity to anticipate the pass. If New Mexico State can stop the run once again, they will have a great chance to win.

Getting FIU to third down is going to be huge in this game. FIU does not have a good third down offense, and New Mexico State needs to take advantage of that. In fact, FIU converts third downs less than 27 percent of the time. If the Aggies can be strong on those third downs in this game, they will win.

Why FIU Could Cover The Spread/Win

FIU lost last week, but it was not a defensive problem like in the past. The Panthers allowed just 10 points to a Sam Houston team that can be very explosive. In the loss, FIU allowed just 76 passing yards, and three yards per carry. That is the type of hard-nosed defense FIU needs to play in this game. New Mexico State is a much worse offensive team than Sam Houston, so FIU has a chance to have a repeat week.

On the season, FIU has allowed just 20.25 points per conference game. They allowed 10 points in two of their conference games. This shows their defense has the ability to hold teams down in crunch time. New Mexico State averages the fourth-fewest points per game in the conference, and the least amount of passing yards. FIU does not have to worry about the pass game. If they can lock in with their run defense, they will win.

FIU has to get their run game going. New Mexico State allows over 230 yards per game on the ground, and they have allowed 22 total touchdowns. Now, FIU struggles to run, but Kejon Owens has the ability to break off some runs. If FIU can get Owens going, they will have a chance to win.

Final New Mexico State-FIU Prediction & Pick

You never know how these Tuesday games are going to go. However, I do think this one will be decided by less than seven points. I am going to take New Mexico State to cover the spread on the road.

Final New Mexico State-FIU Prediction & Pick: New Mexico State +7.5 (-110)